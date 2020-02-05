Yashasvi Jaiswal Hailed As Hero For Playing "extraordinary" Cricket Against Pakistan

India U-19 cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal on Tuesday played an extraordinary knock to help the Men in Blue secure a 10-wicket victory over their arch-rival Pakistan. Yashasvi's mindblowing innings came in the semi-final match of the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup that is being held in South Africa. The 10-wicket victory over Pakistan helped India secure their second consecutive World Cup final berth. The 17-year-old played an unbeaten knock of 103 runs and became the top run-scorer of the tournament in the process.

The new star of Indian cricket

The U-19 cricketer is being hailed as a hero on various social media platforms for the amazing knock he played against Pakistan. Jaiswal who moved to Mumbai six years ago from a small town in Uttar Pradesh became a sensation in 2015 when he scored 319 not-out and took 13/99 in a Giles Shield match in Mumbai. Jaiswal's story is so extraordinary because he sold panipuri and stayed in tents with groundsmen to make the ends meet and fulfill his dream of playing for India.

Last year in December, Jaiswal was awarded an Indian Premier League contract when Rajasthan Royals picked him in the auction for a whopping amount of Rs 2.4 crore. Jaiswal has so far scored three half-centuries and one century in the five matches he has played in the tournament. Jaiswal has 312 runs at an average of 156.00 in the ongoing U-19 World Cup. Indian stalwarts like Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman took to their official Twitter handle to congratulate the young player for the devastating knock he played against his neighbour.

So wonderful to see the composure of young Yashaswi Jaiswal and the relentlessness of the bowlers to just not let the opposition get away. A very easy win for India and a 3rd Successive World Cup Final appearance. Best wishes to the boys for the big finals #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/VUyaBR9i6j — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 4, 2020

Last 5 batsmen to score centuries in Semifinal or Final of Under-19 World Cup:



2006 SF - Cheteshwar Pujara (129*)

2012 Fnl - Unmukt Chand (111*)

2018 SF - Shubman Gill (102*)

2018 Fnl - Manjot Kalra (101*)

2020 SF - Yashasvi Jaiswal (105*)



All have been INDIANS! — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) February 4, 2020

