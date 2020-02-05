Union Budget
Yashasvi Jaiswal Hailed As Hero For Playing "extraordinary" Cricket Against Pakistan

Cricket News

India U-19 cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal on Tuesday played an extraordinary knock to help the Men in Blue secure a 10-wicket victory over their arch-rival Pakistan

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Yashasvi Jaiswal

India U-19 cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal on Tuesday played an extraordinary knock to help the Men in Blue secure a 10-wicket victory over their arch-rival Pakistan. Yashasvi's mindblowing innings came in the semi-final match of the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup that is being held in South Africa. The 10-wicket victory over Pakistan helped India secure their second consecutive World Cup final berth. The 17-year-old played an unbeaten knock of 103 runs and became the top run-scorer of the tournament in the process. 

The new star of Indian cricket

The U-19 cricketer is being hailed as a hero on various social media platforms for the amazing knock he played against Pakistan. Jaiswal who moved to Mumbai six years ago from a small town in Uttar Pradesh became a sensation in 2015 when he scored 319 not-out and took 13/99 in a Giles Shield match in Mumbai. Jaiswal's story is so extraordinary because he sold panipuri and stayed in tents with groundsmen to make the ends meet and fulfill his dream of playing for India. 

Read: ‘Yashasvi Jaiswal Used To Sell Pani Puris’: Preity Zinta Lauds Despite Missing Out On Him

Last year in December, Jaiswal was awarded an Indian Premier League contract when Rajasthan Royals picked him in the auction for a whopping amount of Rs 2.4 crore. Jaiswal has so far scored three half-centuries and one century in the five matches he has played in the tournament. Jaiswal has 312 runs at an average of 156.00 in the ongoing U-19 World Cup. Indian stalwarts like Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman took to their official Twitter handle to congratulate the young player for the devastating knock he played against his neighbour. 

Read: Shoaib Akhtar Calls Pakistan U19 Fielding Pathetic, Praises Yashasvi Jaiswal For Century

Read:  Yashasvi Jaiswal Opens Up On Sachin Tendulkar's Advice That Changed His Game

Read: IPL Auction 2020: The Best Playing XI From The Auction Ft. Glenn Maxwell, Yashasvi Jaiswal

