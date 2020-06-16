Rohit Sharma Trolls Fan Who Asks Him To Choose Between Sachin Tendulkar & Virender Sehwag

As uncertainty continues to remain over the resumption of cricket, Team India vice-captain Rohit Sharma decided to host a Q&A session on Instagram on Sunday. Rohit Sharma has been quite active on social media during the India lockdown, posting videos of his daily activities while spending time at home with wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira.

Rohit Sharma's reply to picking best opener between Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag

Rohit Sharma, during a recent live Instagram Q&A session, was asked by one fan to pick his favourite player among Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag, who are the best limited-overs openers the game of cricket had witnessed. Rohit, in his reply, comically said replied 'Marwaoge kya', which translates to 'Want to get me killed?' in English. During his interaction, the Hitman was also asked about things he would do once the lockdown is lifted. Rohit, in his reply reshared the video uploaded a few days back, where he glamorously hit sixes all over the ground – from over the slips to fine leg.

Rohit Sharma on Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

During the interaction, Rohit Sharma was also asked to describe former Indian captain, MS Dhoni in one word. The Mumbai cricketer called the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni ‘Legend’. One fan also asked Rohit Sharma about his views on Indian captain Virat Kohli, but the fan misspelt Kohli as ‘Kholi’ and a result, Rohit Sharma cheekily asked the fan to check his spelling.

Rohit Sharma's reply also points towards the recent reports emerging about the rift between the two Indian stars. Both the players are yet to go live together on Instagram, which has further escalated reports of their rift. The news of the Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma rift first emerged during the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have both unfollowed each other on Instagram and the vice-captain also unfollowed Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma on Instagram. Earlier reports had also emerged that the board was looking to split the captaincy between the duo. But both the cricketers publicly quashed rumours of the Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma rift perhaps for the sake of the team's unity.

Sachin Tendulkar-Virender Sehwag partnership in international cricket

Post Sourav Ganguly's retirement, Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag formed one of the lethal opening partnerships in ODI cricket and also played a huge role in India winning the 2011 ODI World Cup. The two have accumulated 3919 runs as a pair making them the sixth-best highest opening wicket partnerships in cricket history. The duo has 12-century stands and 18 half-century partnerships from 93 matches at an average of 42.13 with their best opening stand being of 182 runs.

