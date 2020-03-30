The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Mentally At Wankhede Stadium', Says MI Batsman Surya Kumar Yadav Amid Lockdown

Cricket News

MI batsman Surya Kumar Yadav took to social media and wrote that he is mentally at the Wankhede Stadium even though he is physically present at home

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Surya Kumar Yadav

It seems like Surya Kumar Yadav who had played an important role in Mumbai Indians' record fourth IPL title last season cannot wait for the commencement of IPL 2020 which has been postponed to April 15 due to COVID-19 fear. However, Yadav is already on the IPL mode which he has also expressed in his tweet. Had it not been for the postponement then the tournament would have kicked off on its originally scheduled date i.e. March 29. 

READ: Ravichandran Ashwin calls for Game of Thrones re-run during nationwide lockdown

'Mentally at Wankhede stadium': Surya Kumar Yadav

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Mumbai batsman wrote that even though he is physically at home, but mentally he is at the Wankhede Stadium where last year's finalists Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings were supposed to lock horns in this season's tournament opener. Yadav then urged everyone to stay safe and stay at home. 

Even the fans came forward to share their feelings as well. Here are some of the reactions.

READ: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma donate undisclosed amount to Prime Minister's Relief Fund

IPL postponed: When will the IPL 2020 start?

With the IPL postponed, the tournament has now been moved from March 29 to April 15. However, looking at the current situation, the fate of IPL 2020 still hangs in the balance. While speaking to an Indian news agency, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly recently said that the fate of IPL 2020 remains undecided. He said that he has no answer to whether the tournament will take place this year. The former India captain ruled out the possibility of scheduling the IPL 2020 3-4 months later considering the prevailing situation around the globe.

Sachin Tendulkar stars as India beat Pakistan in 2011 WC semi-final on Mar 30, 2011: Watch

Wahab Riaz reveals inside story behind Shane Watson feud during 2015 World Cup

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Maharashtra
WORLI'S KOLIWADA AREA QUARANTINED
COVID-19
'SUSPEND DELHI GOVT': DR SWAMY
Tokyo Olympics
OLYMPICS TO BE HELD JULY 23-AUG 8
Lockdown
'NO SHORTAGE OF SUPPLIES': AMUL MD
Health Ministry
LOCAL TRANSMISSION IN INDIA
Liquor
KERALA CONSIDERING LIQUOR SALES