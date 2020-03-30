'Mentally At Wankhede Stadium', Says MI Batsman Surya Kumar Yadav Amid Lockdown

It seems like Surya Kumar Yadav who had played an important role in Mumbai Indians' record fourth IPL title last season cannot wait for the commencement of IPL 2020 which has been postponed to April 15 due to COVID-19 fear. However, Yadav is already on the IPL mode which he has also expressed in his tweet. Had it not been for the postponement then the tournament would have kicked off on its originally scheduled date i.e. March 29.

'Mentally at Wankhede stadium': Surya Kumar Yadav

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Mumbai batsman wrote that even though he is physically at home, but mentally he is at the Wankhede Stadium where last year's finalists Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings were supposed to lock horns in this season's tournament opener. Yadav then urged everyone to stay safe and stay at home.

Mentally at Wankhede stadium. But physically at home. This too shall pass. #stayhome #staysafe pic.twitter.com/EBsjgqtmVB — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) March 29, 2020

Even the fans came forward to share their feelings as well. Here are some of the reactions.

Yes brother! Can’t wait to see this tide turn over and see you back in action 😅 — Abhishek Acharya (@shekachar) March 29, 2020

We are with you Surya! Be mentally strong! — Cricketkeeda (@Cricketkeeda10) March 29, 2020

hm but in this situation home is better choice for every people. — Arun kharwar Hitman lover (@Arunkharwar45) March 30, 2020

Missing your inside out shot into the crowd sir ... — S_K_Y 🏏🇮🇳💯 (@SUBHASH_yadav19) March 30, 2020

IPL postponed: When will the IPL 2020 start?

With the IPL postponed, the tournament has now been moved from March 29 to April 15. However, looking at the current situation, the fate of IPL 2020 still hangs in the balance. While speaking to an Indian news agency, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly recently said that the fate of IPL 2020 remains undecided. He said that he has no answer to whether the tournament will take place this year. The former India captain ruled out the possibility of scheduling the IPL 2020 3-4 months later considering the prevailing situation around the globe.

