Rahul Tewatia Credits Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa For Heroics In Rajasthan's Run Chase

Rajasthan defeated Punjab by four wickets in the ninth match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. On the back of some power-packed hitting package from Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia and others, the Steve Smith-led side overhauled Punjab’s massive total of 223-2 with three balls to spare. Tewatia himself scored 53 runs from just 31 balls after he initially struggled to put bat to ball in his first 19 deliveries. However, the 27-year-old uncapped Indian all-rounder unleashed with a flurry of sixes, smacking as many as seven in his next 12 balls.

Updated Dream11 IPL 2020 points table after Rahul Tewatia’s heroics

A look at the Points Table after Match 9 of #Dream11IPL. pic.twitter.com/DIBbxtze59 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 27, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rahul Tewatia credits Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa for giving him confidence

After the match, run-chase hero Rahul Tewatia interacted on Rajasthan’s social media accounts to give his take on the high-scoring thriller. While he was sent in at No.4 by captain Steve Smith, the 27-year-old admitted to feeling “pressure” during the initial stages of his innings. However, the all-rounder credited his batting partners Sanju Samson (85 runs from 42 balls) and Robin Uthappa (9 runs from 4 balls) for giving him confidence at the crease.

Rahul Tewatia added that albeit his initial struggles, he “believed” in himself into catching up with the required strike-rate. According to the left-hander, it was a matter of connecting just one delivery off the middle of the bat before he could confidently unleash himself in the run-chase. Speaking about the equation when Rajasthan team were left to get 84 from their final five overs, Rahul Tewatia said his team was never out of the match, stating that a required rate of 16-18 can be achieved in the final four overs at the high-scoring Sharjah deck.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rahul Tewatia reflects his partnership with Sanju Samson, watch video

Rajasthan Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule

Image source: IPL Twitter

