'Take A Bow': Netizens Praise Sanju Samson After His Match-winning Knock Against Punjab

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Sanju Samson’s performance in Rajasthan vs Punjab match on Sunday not only contributed significantly to the team but also won the love of thousands of internet users. From denoting it “destructive batting” to Harsha Bhogle calling the player an “artist”, Samson smashed boundaries after boundaries across the stadium. Owning the scorecard of 85 runs in 42 balls, the Rajasthan player shot 7 sixes and 4 fours with a strike rate of 202.38.
Keep calm and believe in Sanju. 🤞#RRvKXIP | #HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | @IamSanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/sHvlxP1tdQ— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 27, 2020
As the pressure mounted on Samson in the match, Punjab’s Mohammad Shami got a significant wicket depriving the former of a well-deserved century. While hundreds of internet users credited Samson for bringing the Smith and Co “back in the game”, many also wished BCCI to give Samson his place in Team India.
Sanju Samson is an artist.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 27, 2020
After Samson’s departure, Rahul Tewatia -- in an absolute come back -- changed his team's fortunes as he struck pacer Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in the 18th over. Tewatia scored a 31-ball 53 at a strike rate of 170.97 that included seven maximums. One of the Twitter users even said that he’s glad he decided to watch the specific match only because of Samson’s “terrific mad hitting”.
Destructive batting by #SanjuSamson.Submitted his 2nd #DreamIPL.Tonked 85 runs with 4-4s and 7 sky touching 6s.— AnuBhav Kumar (@the_AnuBhavKr) September 27, 2020
Vintage batting under pressure.#RRvKXIP
Sanju Samson hitting sixes out of the park because he knows there will be a person from Kerala in each corner of the UAE.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 27, 2020
Sanju Samson in #IPL2020 :— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 27, 2020
- 159 runs
- 74 balls
- 5 fours
- 16 sixes
Terrific mad hitting from Samson, hoping he continues in this tournament.
If @BCCI doesn't select Sanju Samson shall boycott cricket!— Shreyaa! (@mostly_insane) September 27, 2020
Some serious Hitting by Sanju Samson👌👌— Rahul Kumar (@rahul_kumar8701) September 27, 2020
Proper cricketing shot . No Slog No Orthodox shots. Take a Bow man👏👏
This man truly deserve a chance in Indian Team. #RRvKXIP #KXIPvsRR #ipl2020 #samson
This guy is his best form right now #sanjusamson . I hope @BCCI is looking his performance 😉.— satyam sahu (@02Satyam) September 27, 2020
Sanju Samson 🔥🔥🔥#KXIPvsRR— Balasubramanian (@BalasubramaniRS) September 27, 2020
Superb..........#samson #smith— parth (@985Parth) September 27, 2020
Fire🔥💥#RahulTewatia #RRvsKXIP #IPL2020
Read - IPL 2020: Rajasthan Chase Down Highest Total In IPL History, Defeat Punjab By 4 Wickets
Read - IPL 2020 Live Updates: Rajasthan Defeat Punjab By 4 Wickets, Register 2nd Win On Trot
In the aftermath of smashing performance of Rajasthan’s batsmen, Samson bagged the player of the match for his 42-ball 85. In his acceptance speech, the player acknowledged how he has been “hitting it well” for the last year and said he knows his game has changed. Adding that he was “fed up” with things not working out for him and therefore decided to “give my everything” for the remaining ten years he has to play cricket. Samson even credited his game to his father who is a “very powerful man”.
Samson said, “Hitting it well for the last one year. I can see a change in my game, and have played two-three practice games here. I was really fed up of myself for the last one work with things not working out for me. So I decided I have 10 more years left in this wonderful game, and decided to give my everything to this sport. I believe it’s in my gene as my father’s a very powerful man and that’s why I have a lot of strength.”
Read - IPL 2020: Punjab Opener Mayank Agarwal Scores A Blistering Century Against Rajasthan
Read - IPL 2020: Young Gun Mayank Agarwal's Maiden Ton Against Rajasthan Wows Netizens
RELATED CONTENT
IPL 2020: Tewatia recalls carnage, Smith expresses delight & KL Rahul notes his learnings
25 mins ago
IPL 2020: Rajasthan chase down highest total in IPL history, defeat Punjab by 4 wickets
46 mins ago
JAM Vs DHA Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Jharkhand Premier League game preview
48 mins ago
IPL 2020 Live Updates: Rajasthan defeat Punjab by 4 wickets, register 2nd win on trot
6 hours ago
Nicholas Pooran defies gravity to save a maximum vs Rajasthan; Tendulkar, Rhodes stunned
1 hour ago
Ajay Jadeja unhappy with MSD's batting position, says 'Wars are not won from behind'
2 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points