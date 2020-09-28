'Take A Bow': Netizens Praise Sanju Samson After His Match-winning Knock Against Punjab

Sanju Samson’s performance in Rajasthan vs Punjab match on Sunday not only contributed significantly to the team but also won the love of thousands of internet users. From denoting it “destructive batting” to Harsha Bhogle calling the player an “artist”, Samson smashed boundaries after boundaries across the stadium. Owning the scorecard of 85 runs in 42 balls, the Rajasthan player shot 7 sixes and 4 fours with a strike rate of 202.38.

As the pressure mounted on Samson in the match, Punjab’s Mohammad Shami got a significant wicket depriving the former of a well-deserved century. While hundreds of internet users credited Samson for bringing the Smith and Co “back in the game”, many also wished BCCI to give Samson his place in Team India.

Sanju Samson is an artist. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 27, 2020

After Samson’s departure, Rahul Tewatia -- in an absolute come back -- changed his team's fortunes as he struck pacer Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in the 18th over. Tewatia scored a 31-ball 53 at a strike rate of 170.97 that included seven maximums. One of the Twitter users even said that he’s glad he decided to watch the specific match only because of Samson’s “terrific mad hitting”.

Destructive batting by #SanjuSamson.Submitted his 2nd #DreamIPL.Tonked 85 runs with 4-4s and 7 sky touching 6s.

Vintage batting under pressure.#RRvKXIP — AnuBhav Kumar (@the_AnuBhavKr) September 27, 2020

Sanju Samson hitting sixes out of the park because he knows there will be a person from Kerala in each corner of the UAE. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 27, 2020

Terrific mad hitting from Samson, hoping he continues in this tournament. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 27, 2020

If @BCCI doesn't select Sanju Samson shall boycott cricket! — Shreyaa! (@mostly_insane) September 27, 2020

Some serious Hitting by Sanju Samson👌👌

Proper cricketing shot . No Slog No Orthodox shots. Take a Bow man👏👏

This man truly deserve a chance in Indian Team. #RRvKXIP #KXIPvsRR #ipl2020 #samson — Rahul Kumar (@rahul_kumar8701) September 27, 2020

This guy is his best form right now #sanjusamson . I hope @BCCI is looking his performance 😉. — satyam sahu (@02Satyam) September 27, 2020

Sanju Samson gets player of the match

In the aftermath of smashing performance of Rajasthan’s batsmen, Samson bagged the player of the match for his 42-ball 85. In his acceptance speech, the player acknowledged how he has been “hitting it well” for the last year and said he knows his game has changed. Adding that he was “fed up” with things not working out for him and therefore decided to “give my everything” for the remaining ten years he has to play cricket. Samson even credited his game to his father who is a “very powerful man”.

Samson said, “Hitting it well for the last one year. I can see a change in my game, and have played two-three practice games here. I was really fed up of myself for the last one work with things not working out for me. So I decided I have 10 more years left in this wonderful game, and decided to give my everything to this sport. I believe it’s in my gene as my father’s a very powerful man and that’s why I have a lot of strength.”

