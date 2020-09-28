Rahul Tewatia's Dream11 IPL 2020 Salary, Total Tournament Earnings Since 2014 & Net Worth

Rahul Tewatia became an overnight sensation owing to his late onslaught against the KL Rahul-led Punjab in the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. In the thrilling last-over game contested at Sharjah on Sunday, September 27, the all-rounder scored 53 runs from just 31 balls after struggling his way to just 8 from 19 deliveries. Even though Sanju Samson was adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’, Tewatia became as much focus of attention in the high-scoring evening.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rahul Tewatia unleased during Rajasthan run chase vs Punjab, watch video

5 sixes, 1 over - A Tewatia special.



Rahul Tewatia blasted 5 sixes in one Cottrell over to change the game in a flash. Relive this game-changing moment over and over again.https://t.co/p5SKMwALlz #Dream11IPL #RRvKXIP — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 27, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rahul Tewatia Dream11 IPL salary from all seasons

Rahul Tewatia made his debut in the tournament in the 2014 season when it was Rajasthan that incidentally roped in the cricketer at the auction. He played for the franchise for another year (in 2015) but found no takers for the 2016 season. The Haryana-based all-rounder found a new base with Punjab in 2017 but was released by the franchise ahead of the 2018 auction.

Rahul Tewatia then joined the Delhi camp for 2018 and 2019 but is back in the Rajasthan line-up in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season. Here is a look at Tewatia Dream11 IPL salary across all seasons since his debut after his heroics during the Rajasthan run chase vs Punjab. The total comes up to ₹9.45 crore.

IPL season Team Amount (₹) & then value of $ 2014 Rajasthan ₹10 lakh (US$16,900) 2015 Rajasthan ₹10 lakh (US$16,000) 2017 Punjab ₹25 lakh (US$38,500) 2018 Delhi ₹3 crore (US$421,000) 2019 Delhi ₹3 crore (US$421,000) 2020 Rajasthan ₹3 crore (US$420,000)

How much is Rahul Tewatia net worth?

According to celebrityhow.com, the Rahul Tewatia net worth is estimated to be up to ₹66 crore (i.e. US $9 million). Some of Rahul Tewatia net worth comprises of his earnings from the Haryana Cricket Association as their active cricket player. His net worth also includes the income he has generated through his Dream11 IPL appearances for different franchises.

