IPL 2020: Rahul Tewatia Urges MUFC To Get Sancho, Waits For Fabrizio Romano's 'Here We Go'

Manchester United fans have been relentlessly waiting for the Jadon Sancho transfer to materialise soon, with negotiations ongoing for the past few months. Among several Man United fans who want to see the Borussia Dortmund winger don the Red Devils' shirt, one particular fan has a special say on the Premier League giants. Indian Premier League's inaugural champions (IPL 2020) Rajasthan Royals recently took to Twitter to request an early agreement for the Jadon Sancho transfer at the behest of one their players.

IPL 2020: Rahul Tewatia demands Sancho transfer

As IPL 2020 kicks off in the UAE on September 19, players have begun sweating it out in the training sessions. While arriving for one such training session, Rajasthan Royals' Rahul Tewatia was quizzed about his thoughts on Man United and the season that lies ahead. Tewatia, a die-hard Man United fan, claimed that the Red Devils lack a dynamic player to play on the right wing.

Rahul Tewatia went on to state that he expects the Sancho transfer to be completed soon, with the hope that the England international will fill the void on the right flank. Tewatia further asserted that the Sancho transfer could help Man United in their pursuit to compete for the Premier League as well as the Champions League next season.

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals request Fabrizio Romano to confirm Sancho transfer

Rahul Tewatia also had his say on current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the team's performance under him. Tewatia stated that Solskjaer is working well with the team and has introduced an attacking style of football at Old Trafford. He went on to comically compare him with former manager Jose Mourinho, saying that the Norwegian boss is better than the current Tottenham Hotspur manager.

Rajasthan Royals could not hold on to their excitement after Rahul Tewatia's comments on the Sancho transfer as well as his views on the manager. The team's Twitter handle requested journalist Fabrizio Romano to confirm the Sancho transfer, as he usually does with almost every major transfer in Europe.

Sancho transfer negotiations set to resume

A recent report by SportsMail suggests that Man United have resumed working on signing the Dortmund star. The transfer talks had gone quiet for the past few weeks over hard-hitting negotiations between the two sides. A recent report claims that the Old Trafford outfit will first negotiate the fees of the player's agent before moving forward with negotiations with Dortmund.

Image courtesy: Rajasthan Royals Twitter, Borussia Dortmund Instagram