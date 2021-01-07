Rajasthan Hilariously Trolls Chennai Fan After He Asks Them To Trade Skipper Steve Smith

The Steve Smith-led Rajasthan had a forgettable run in the Dream11 IPL 2020 where they had hit rock-bottom and eventually ended up bagging the wooden spoon. However, it seems that the former champions are in no position to trade their current skipper and star player to any other franchise as of now.

'Let’s wait on this': Rajasthan

Rajasthan is arguably the biggest player on social media as compared to other teams when it comes to making fun and other kinds of banter and they left no stone unturned this time as well. However, the only difference on this occasion was that they ended up backing their key player even when the team had put up inconsistent performances under his reign.

In one of their tweets, the 2008 champions had mentioned that they were feeling bored and asked whether there was someone to entertain them on social media.

BREAKING: We're a bit bored. 🥱



Anyone there? 😊 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) January 5, 2021

After a while, a cricket fan happened to show up and asked them to finish the boredom by trading the 2015 World Cup winner to Chennai. As soon as the inaugural edition's champions had noticed this, they replied by asking the fan to wait on this one as the New South Wales cricketer is still in his early 30s (31).

Let's wait on this, he's still in his early 30s. — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) January 5, 2021

The reason why Rajasthan said this is because the three-time IPL champions are famously known as the 'Dads Army' as their core team consists of all the experienced players around the world who are in the age group of 35-40.

READ: Mark Steketee & Xavier Bartlett's Tag-team Turns A Certain Six Into A Spectacular Catch

Rajasthan in Dream11 IPL 2020

The inaugural edition's champions seemed to have got off to a perfect start after registering two successive wins against northern rivals Punjab and Chennai. However, they ran out of fire & brimstone after that and went on to lose a few crucial encounters.

Towards the end of their campaign, ace all-rounder Ben Stokes played a couple of crucial knocks as the former champions managed to keep their tournament hopes alive. Nonetheless, a huge 59-run loss against the two-time winners Kolkata in their last league match knocked them out of this year's competition.

The 2008 winners finished the mega event as the wooden-spooners with just 12 points from 14 matches and a much inferior net run-rate than the other teams did not help their cause either.

READ: Gambhir Reckons Australia Would've Had 'No Reply' If India Had Services Of Lead Pacers

READ: Australian Skipper Tim Paine Has THIS Confession To Make About Will Pucovski's Test Debut

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.