Gambhir Reckons Australia Would've Had 'No Reply' If India Had Services Of Lead Pacers

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir feels that Australia would have had 'no chance' against India had the Men in Blue have the services of its lead pace attack. The visitor's tour has been marred with injuries as veteran pacers Ishant Sharma and Bhuveshnwar Kumar were ruled out of the tour even before it began. Apart from the duo, Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav have been ruled out of the ongoing series with injuries.

Commenting upon Australia's batting line-up, Gambhir opined that it was the 'weakest' that he has ever seen. The former India batsman lamented that Australia's top-four has too many vulnerabilities that if the visitor's lead pacers were available, the Aussies would have 'no reply'.

"I haven't seen this kind of Australian batting line-up in my life. So, vulnerability is there. They haven't played India's main attack. If Shami, Ishant, and Umesh Yadav were fit then there would have been no reply from the Australians. So, there is a big possibility and chance that we can win this series," Gambhir told ANI.

READ | 'We Deserve To Be Criticized': Pakistan Head Coach Looks Down On Performance Vs Blackcaps

“It’s a big opportunity and chance for the Indian team to beat Australia in Australia again because I don’t think this kind of vulnerability was ever seen in the hosts’ batting line-up. They are under pressure,” he added.

Smith-Labuschagne steady Australian innings

Team India rejoiced early at the SCG as Mohammed Siraj bagged the prized wicket of David Warner cheaply on Thursday morning. Winning the toss, Australia opted to bat first and after losing Warner early, debutant Pucovski and Marnus Labuschagne teamed up to anchor the innings. The duo stitched a 100 partnership before the debutant fell to Navdeep Saini at 62. Then Steve Smith joined Labuschagne in the middle and the former skipper has looked in sublime form. Australia ended Day 1 at 166/2.

READ | Australian Skipper Tim Paine Has THIS Confession To Make About Will Pucovski's Test Debut

Who will gain the upper hand at SCG?

Australia had drawn first blood in the pink-ball Test match at the Adelaide Oval that had ended just inside three days. However, a determined Team India ensured that they have kept the four-match series alive by registering a famous win in the Boxing Day Test match last week. Both teams will be hoping to secure the four-match series by winning the SCG Test.

The Men in Blue have been boosted with the return of the Hitman - Rohit Sharma - who has also been appointed as the Vice-Captain for the remainder of the series replacing Cheteshwar Pujara. Skipper Rahane has confirmed that Sharma will open the innings along with Shubman Gill, who has been included in the side after his decent knock at the MCG. The management has also handed Navdeep Saini his Test debut and the speedster has come in for Umesh Yadav, who has been sent back home after sustaining injury at MCG.

READ | Steve Smith Reveals Why He Badly Wanted To Put Offie R Ashwin Under Pressure On Day 1

READ | BCCI Writes To CA, Demands 'IPL-style' Bio-bubble Amid Cloud Of Doubt On 4th Test At Gabba



Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.