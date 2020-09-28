Dream11 IPL 2020 Points Table: Rajasthan Close In On Delhi After Record Run-chase

Fans of the Dream11 IPL 2020 were treated with a blockbuster Sunday with the epic edge of the seat Rajasthan run chase vs Punjab enthralling them. With back-to-back wins under their belt, Rajasthan is the only side apart from Delhi, who is yet to face a defeat in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Steve Smith and co. jumped to the second place in the Dream11 IPL points table after the monumental Rajasthan run chase vs Punjab. Delhi tops the charts with an equal number of points but a better net run-rate to their name.

Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia star in Rajasthan run chase vs Punjab

It was raining sixes at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday with Mayank Agrawal and joining the party with KL Rahul to set the tone for the evening. The Punjab openers showcased how mighty power is not the prerequisite for scoring big sixes, but sheer timing can be a substitute to power-hitting.

The Punjab batting unit delivered with opening batsman Mayank Agarwal slamming a 50-ball 106, whereas skipper KL Rahul impressed yet again with a gutsy 69 off 54 deliveries as the side posted a humongous total of 223 after being put in to bat. Agarwal's maiden Dream11 IPL ton went in vain as Rajasthan broke their own record of highest successful run-chase with after a six-hitting master-class from Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia.

Rahul Tewatia struggled to get going before he unleashed some lusty blows to take his side over the line. Steve Smith, the captain of the Rajasthan team for Dream11 IPL 2020, also scored his second consecutive half-century.

Dream11 IPL points table

The Punjab outfit move to the third position in the Dream11 IPL points table. Defending champions Mumbai are the other team to feature in the top four with two points. For the complete Dream11 IPL points table and regular updates, refer here:

Rajasthan team for Dream11 IPL 2020

Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Steve Smith(c), Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat

Bangalore vs Mumbai live:

To catch the Bangalore vs Mumbai Dream11 IPL 2020 live match in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Monday, September 28. The Rajasthan vs Punjab IPL live streaming will also be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The Virat Kohli led-Bangalore team are reeling at the bottom half of the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table as it is stationed at the seventh position and will look to rise up through the table with a victory against the Mumbai side.

