IPL 2020: CSK, KKR Among Teams To Take Along 10 Special Net Bowlers With Them To The UAE

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season is set to commence in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in September. All teams are expected to depart for the desert country sometime later this month in order to set up their training camps for the IPL 2020. In the upcoming much-awaited T20 event, the teams will be taking a number of bowlers along with them for net sessions instead of using UAE's local net bowlers. Moreover, teams like Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders have confirmed to take along as many as 10 special net bowlers with them.

Also Read | IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Gets Adorable Hug From Suresh Raina On CSK Arrival, Watch Video

CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders' training plans for IPL 2020

While speaking with the PTI, CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan recently stated that they are currently planning to take around 10 bowlers exclusively to UAE for practice sessions. Vishwanathan added that the bowlers will be accompanying the CSK team and will remain in their camp until IPL 2020 commences.

On the other hand, the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise also confirmed to take along the same number of “exclusive” net bowlers with them. Among a pool of India’s first-class, Under-19 and Under-23 state-level players, they are likely to be handpicked by Kolkata Knight Riders' assistant Coach and former Mumbai Indians player Abhishek Nayar. One of the sources close to the franchise confirmed that the bowlers will be a “blend of players” from India’s domestic tournaments.

Also Read | CSK Gives Hint Of IPL 2020 Fate In Latest Video Ft. Suresh Raina, Piyush Chawla: Watch

Apart from CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders, the Delhi Capitals franchise also have a particular number in mind for now. As per reports, they will be taking around six bowlers and all of them will be a part of Delhi Capitals’ bio-bubble. A franchise source told the publication said that they are expected to stay with the squad and travel with the team for their IPL 2020 net training sessions.

IPL 2020: IPL dates and venue updates

The IPL 2020 season is expected to be played between September 19 and November 10 across three UAE venues. Due to the rising coronavirus cases in India, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to shift the tournament to the UAE. The IPL 2020 season will see the return of CSK captain MS Dhoni back to competitive cricket, as the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman has been on a sabbatical since July 2019.

IPL dates for 2020 announced

NEWS: #VIVOIPL 2020 to commence on 19th September, final to be played on 10th November.



More details 👉 https://t.co/vpM45FAnUQ pic.twitter.com/KnE48kDW1i — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) August 2, 2020

Also Read | IPL 2020 'half Won' By Mumbai Indians On The Auction Table Itself: Aakash Chopra

Also Read | CSK's Campaign Is Worthy Of A Case Study: Here's Aakash Chopra's View On How Dhoni And Co Overperformed

Image credits: IPLT20.COM