Rajasthan Royals To Play Two IPL 2020 Games In Guwahati: Assam Finance Minister

According to Assam's finance minister, Rajasthan Royals are all set to host two home games in Guwahati. The decision was taken during a meeting between IMG Reliance, the IPL governing council and the Assam Cricket Association (ACA). IPL 2020 is scheduled to kick off on March 29. Rajasthan Royals would look to add some silverware to their trophy cabinet. They last won the inaugural edition in 2008.

Also Read: BCCI's Request To Postpone ICC Board Meeting Due To IPL 2020 Rejected

ICC reject BCCI's request to shift meeting

Defending champions Mumbai Indians and arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings will lock horns in the opening game of the IPL 2020 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. However, the fixture has not been finalized. It might be delayed further after the International Cricket Council (ICC) denied BCCI’s request to shift their board meeting.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Thrilled To See RCB's New Logo, Says He Can't Wait For IPL 2020

Assam Finance Minister confirms Rajasthan Royals will play two IPL 2020 'home games' in Guwahati

It is a moment of joy for us as @rajasthanroyals will play 2 matches in #IPL's next season in #Guwahati.



I appreciate Sri @JayShah for this great initiative for the people of #NorthEastIndia.



May the spirit of sports keep us united forever. @IPL@BCCI — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 14, 2020

Also Read: IPL 2020: CSK Reportedly Reveals MS Dhoni's Arrival Date At Training Camp In Chennai

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Assam Finance Minister, expressed his delight at Guwahati hosting a couple of IPL 2020 games. The move sees youngster Riyan Parag possibly play for the Rajasthan Royals on his home turf. Parag made a name for himself with his fearless approach with the bat (and ball) in hand. He is expected to be a regular feature in the Rajasthan Royals’ line-up in IPL 2020. Parag was also a part of the victorious Team India team which won the ICC U19 World Cup in 2018 under Prithvi Shaw’s leadership.

Rajasthan Royals will be led by Steve Smith in this year's IPL.

Also Read: IPL 2020: RCB Gives Ideal Valentine's Day Gift To Fans By Unveiling New Logo