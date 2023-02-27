Last Updated:

Riyan Parag Stuns Cricket World With 17 Sixes In 64 Balls, RR Says He Is 'built Different'

Rajasthan Royals player Riyan Parag scored a blistering 64 ball 148 which included 17 sixes and 6 fours in the Guwahati T20 Premier League.

Riyan Parag

Image: BCCI


Rajasthan Royals player Riyan Parag scored a blistering 64-ball 148 which included 17 sixes and 6 fours in the Guwahati T20 Premier League. Riyan's innings is a very positive sign for the Rajasthan Royals as teams are preparing for the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) which begins on 31st March 2023. 

Riyan Parag has also been consistently scoring runs in the domestic circuit and also just before the Indian Premier League where all the franchises have started to organize their training camps. Parag has also given an ominous message to all the teams just before the tournament.

Rajasthan Royals also reacted to Riyan Parag's innings and posted Riyan Parag's video on its official Twitter handle. Posting video on Parag's innings, Royals wrote, "Riyan Parag - built different".

Here's how netizens react to Riyan Parag's blistering innings

Riyan Parag has been a valuable asset for the Rajasthan Royals for the last few seasons and also has been an important pillar of the team. The Indian Premier League will begin on 31st March with the first clash to be scheduled between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

This Indian Premier League season is going to witness some new rules and regulations in the new season. There are many new rules introduced in the season and can be the last IPL of many T20 legends. The present IPL season could also be the last for India veteran MS Dhoni and many others as well. 

What's different in this year's Indian Premier League? 

  1. The teams will be divided into two groups respectively, with 5 teams in each group. Group A will consist of  Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants whereas Group B will have Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans.
  2. The Indian Premier League 2023 will consist of 70 league matches which will include 18 doubleheaders. 
  3. Each team will play two matches against the team of the opposite group and one match against the team of their own group
  4. The Indian Premier League will also host it's 1000th match on 6th May, 2023. The match will be played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. 
  5. The IPL will be played on the following venues: Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Mohali and some matches will be played in Guwahati which will be Rajasthan Royals' second home, and also Dharamsala which is Punjab Kings' second home. 
