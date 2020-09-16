Rajasthan Royals Take Sly Dig At Scott Styris For Predicting Last-place Finish In IPL 2020

The IPL 2020 is due to begin in a few days, with fans and cricketers alike expressing their excitement ahead of the competition. Many pundits have also started forecasting how the IPL 2020 will pan out, with predictions regarding the performance of several teams in the competition. Amongst several analysts making their IPL 2020 predictions, cricketer-turned-commentator Scott Styris recently took to his Twitter handle to share his league predictions for the IPL 2020. Soon after Scott Styris made the predictions, one IPL franchise took note of the former New Zealand cricketer’s comments as they came up with a cheeky reply.

Also Read: Steve Smith's IPL Salary Till Date ₹5.4 Cr Lesser Than Virat Kohli's RCB Salary Since 2018

Scott Styris makes bold IPL 2020 claim

Taking to his Twitter account, Scott Styris has been sharing his views about how the teams and their players stand ahead of the IPL 2020. The all-rounder recently shared his ‘Power Rankings’ for IPL 2020, in which he predicted where each franchise will finish in the league table. Scott Styris claimed that it will be Delhi Capitals who will finish at the top of the IPL 2020 table, with the franchise being joined by Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings in the playoffs.

Scott Styris also wrote that Sunrisers Hyderabad will finish in fifth place, narrowly missing out on the playoff positions. Scott Styris’ predictions rounded out with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals rounding out the bottom three, with the inaugural IPL winners predicted to finish last by the former cricketer.

Also Read: Steve Smith Hails Virat Kohli, Calls Him The Best ODI Batsman In Modern-day Cricket

Rajasthan Royals react to Scott Styris prediction

Just casually saving the tweet here. ☺️ https://t.co/hUjprEhDiQ — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 15, 2020

After Scott Styris predicted that Rajasthan Royals will finish last in the IPL 2020, the official account of the franchise took a cheeky dig at the 45-year-old. Referring to Scott Styris’ tweet, Rajasthan Royals’ official Twitter account mentioned that they will casually save his tweet. After Rajasthan Royals took note of Scott Styris’ tweet, the former New Zealand cricketer was quick to react as well. Scott Styris replied saying that he would like nothing more than to be proved wrong by Rajasthan Royals, particularly because the side has New Zealand leg spinner Ish Sodhi in their ranks.

Love it! Would love nothing better than you to prove me wrong.



BUT... you've got my boy Ish "reetinder" Sodhi there helping you out... Can't back you on this alone 😉 https://t.co/c3MB6AftYT — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) September 15, 2020

Also Read: IPL 2020: Will New Jersey & Sponsorship Change Rajasthan Royals' Fortunes This Season?

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in the Rajasthan Royals-Scott Styris battle at the end of IPL 2020. Rajasthan Royals finished seventh in the IPL points table last time out, avoiding the last-placed position courtesy of their Net Run Rate (NRR). The RR squad for IPL has been training intensely ahead of the IPL schedule, with the team’s social media accounts posting regular updates of their training sessions. Rajasthan Royals will be once again led by Australian cricketer Steve Smith, as he will be looking to guide the side to their first title victory since the inaugural edition of the tournament.

Also Read: Rajasthan Royals Coach On Ben Stokes' Availability For IPL 2020: 'A Difficult Scenario'

Image Credits: Rajasthan Royals Twitter, IPL T20 website