MI Vs LSG: Rajasthan Royals Praise Akash Madhwal With A Sly Dig On Naveen-ul-Haq

The Lucknow Super Giants were unable to get past the Mumbai Indians challenge in the IPL 2023 eliminator and were thrashed by 81 runs. Akash Madhwal was the star of the MI vs LSG match as he picked up a five-wicket haul and broke the backbone of the Super Giants' batting lineup. Other than this there was something else that was a part of the headlines after the match. Lucknow pace bowler Naveen-ul-Haq was brutally trolled by the netizens on social media for his 'sweet mangoes' celebration, however, Rajasthan Royals also took a subtle dig at Naveen while praising Madhwal for his performance.

Rajasthan Royals shared the bowling figures of Akash Madhwal on their official Twitter handle and in the image it can be witnessed that in the place of the wickets column, they have added a 'mango' image, which is clearly a dig at LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq 'sweet mangoes' celebration. Royals also added a 'salute' emoji to the caption and lauded the pacer's performance in the match.

Rajasthan Royals' subtle dig at Naveen-ul-Haq while lauding Madhwal's performance vs LSG

Speaking about the MI vs LSG IPL 2023 Eliminator match in detail, Mumbai Indians while batting first on a spin-friendly Chepauk surface put up a score of 182/8 in which Cameron Green top scored with 44 runs in just 23 balls, and his innings consisted of six fours and one six. Suryakumar Yadav also contributed to the team's tally and played a cameo inning of 33 runs in just 20 balls with two fours and two sixes. The other Mumbai batsmen also contributed with the bat due to which the team was able to achieve a competitive score. LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq also picked up a four-wicket haul in his spell of four overs.

Chasing the target, Mumbai Indians pacer Akash Madhwal broke the backbone of the Lucknow Super Giants batting order and picked up a five-wicket haul, and gave away just five runs in his spell of four overs. Marcus Stoinis tried to balance the team innings despite the fall of wickets and played a knock of 40 runs off just 27 balls. Stoinis didn't get support from the other end and at last, Super Giants were wrapped up for a score of 101 and were also eliminated from the tournament.