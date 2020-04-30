Rajasthan Royals To Have Instagram Live Session With Robin Uthappa For Special Cause

One of the most consistent batsmen in the IPL, Robin Uthappa was dropped by the Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the IPL 2020 auction after six seasons with the franchise. However, the Rajasthan Royals showed faith in Robin Uthappa and picked him up at the auction. However, besides cricket, in such trying times, Uthappa is looking to provide some relief to the people in need along with an NGO and the Rajasthan Royals.

Robin Uthappa and Rajasthan Royals to go live to fundraise for the people in need

On Wednesday, the Rajasthan Royals announced that their newest star Robin Uthappa will be going live on the team's Facebook page on Thursday at 8 PM IST as part of a fundraising initiative towards the needy. The India lockdown has left thousands of needy families starving and Uthappa, along with the Gram Chetna Kendra, is working hard to provide meals to the needy in Rajasthan.

Robin Uthappa mentioned how 100,000 meals have already been provided and another 100,000 of them may be possible if Rajasthan Royals fans donate to the cause during the fundraising live session. Uthappa urged fans to turn up for the Facebook live session in huge numbers and mentioned how even 7 lakh people making donations of the "minimal" amount could help the cause. Here is the full post.

Partnership 👉 RR, @robbieuthappa & Gram Chetna.



Target 👉 To provide over 100k meals to starving families affected by COVID-19.



Your contribution could mean the world to someone.



Support us by donating here 👇#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #COVID19 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 30, 2020

Join @robbieuthappa LIVE on FB tonight at 8 PM IST. Let's fight hunger, together. 💪 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 30, 2020

Coronavirus India: IPL suspended amid India lockdown

The IPL was supposed to begin on March 29 but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the tournament has been suspended indefinitely. Robin Uthappa was joining the team along with Kings XI Punjab's David Miller and a few other new stars. The team was scheduled to be led by Steve Smith.

