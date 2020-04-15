Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag Picks Mumbai Indians As His Favourite IPL Team

Assam batsman Riyan Parag is one of the brightest young talents in the country who has impressed the cricketing community with his all-round abilities. Riyan Parag was just 17 when he debuted for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2019. Riyan Parag had a terrific IPL season in which he scored 160 runs in five innings with a strike rate of 127.

The teenager also scored a fifty last year against Delhi Capitals and in doing so became the youngest player to score a fifty in the history of the IPL. Riyan Parag was all set to share the dressing room with stalwarts like Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler etc. in the IPL 2020. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was postponed indefinitely.

Riyan Parag names Mumbai Indians as his favourite IPL team because of Sachin Tendulkar

Rajasthan Royals star Riyan Parag did a Q&A session with CricTracker where he spoke on several topics. A fan asked Riyan Parag about his favourite IPL team. To everyone's surprise, Riyan Parag named Mumbai Indians as his favourite IPL team and not Rajasthan Royals. The reason he picked Mumbai Indians was Sachin Tendulkar. Parag revealed he had been supporting Mumbai Indians even before he started playing in the IPL.

Besides his favourite IPL team, Parag was also asked about his favourite women's cricketer. Parag picked Smriti Mandhana as his favourite batswoman who has been the Indian women's team's batting mainstay since her debut. Parag also went on to reveal his favourite moment in the IPL.

The Rajasthan Royals star said that scoring a boundary off CSK's South African spinner Imran Tahir was his favourite movement alongside his gutsy knock against Kolkata Knight Riders. Parag played a 31-ball 47 knock before getting out hit-wicket. His knock played a crucial role in ensuring that Rajasthan Royals won the game against KKR in Kolkata.

