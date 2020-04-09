Robin Uthappa Rates Gautam Gambhir Higher Than Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni In Captaincy

Robin Uthappa was one of the mainstays of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batting line-up during his stint with them in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The right-hander was bought by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2014 where he scored 660 runs at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 138. He also won the Orange Cap that year.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 postponed: RCB prodigy Devdutt Padikkal credits Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir for rapid career rise

Former KKR star Robin Uthappa names the best captain he has played under

Robin Uthappa's stunning performances helped Kolkata Knight Riders clinch their second IPL title. Robin Uthappa then went on to play under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir for three more seasons till 2017. He resurrected his career and then went on to play a few matches for India before getting dropped again.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 postponed: Gautam Gambhir allocates ₹50 lakh extra from his fund for Delhi hospitals' COVID-19 fight

Robin Uthappa has played under several captains over the course of his career. In a recent interview with ESPNCricinfo, Robin Uthappa revealed the best captain he has ever played under. Robin Uthappa said that for him, it was former India batsman and current Member of Parliament Gautam Gambhir, who stood out as a captain. He added that even though Gautam Gambhir doesn’t speak much, he communicates just what is enough, making him feel at the right place and secure.

Robin Uthappa further said that good leaders let you be and you see that in their results as a captain. For someone who has played his international cricket under great captains like Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni, this answer comes as a surprise. It could have a lot to do with the fact that Uthappa was dropped on several occasions while playing for India, despite making many comebacks in white-ball cricket. On the other hand, Uthappa was given a longer rope at KKR, prolonging his career with the franchise alongside his successful run in domestic cricket with Karnataka previously.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 postponed: Gautam Gambhir-Virat Kohli partnership turning point of 2011 WC final says Suresh Raina

Robin Uthappa was released by KKR ahead of the IPL 2020 auction. The Karnataka batsman was bought by Rajasthan Royals for ₹3 crore. In 177 IPL matches, Robin Uthappa has scored 4411 runs with 24 scores of fifty-plus. When he was asked about his new IPL franchise, Uthappa expressed his excitement. He said he is looking forward to meeting the foreign recruits of the Royals’ franchise including the captain Steve Smith.

ALSO READ | Former KKR star Gautam Gambhir gets mixed response for blasting Twitter post crediting Dhoni's 2011 WC six

IMAGE COURTESY: RAJASTHAN ROYALS TWITTER