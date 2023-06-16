Ruturaj Gaikwad Smashes 5 Gigantic Sixes Against Kolhapur Tuskers In MPL 2023- WATCH

Why you’re reading this: The Maharashtra Premier League kicked off with a bang on Thursday, and we have already witnessed one of the most impressive performances of the tournament so far. In this tournament, six teams will take part and will face each other to fight to be the kings of Maharashtra. The first-ever edition of the MPL would have 19 matches, while the format of the league is a round-robin format. Some of the big names, including Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, Rahul Tripathi, and Rajvardhan Hangargekar, will compete in this tournament.

3 things you need to know:

Ruturaj Gaikwad was part of CSK’s title-winning team in the IPL2023

Alongside CSK, he scored 590 runs at an average of 42.14 in the IPL 2023

Gaikwad gave an impressive performance on his MPL debut

Also Read: ENG Vs AUS, The Ashes: Dream XI, Toss Update, Head-to-Head Record For 1st Test

How did Ruturaj Gaikwad perform on his MPL 2023 debut?

Ruturaj Gaikwad was unstoppable during his MPL 2023 debut on Thursday in a match between Puneri Bappa and Kolhapur Tuskers. Puneri were chasing a target of 145 runs with Gaikwad taking charge, as the Indian batter was at the peak of his powers after slamming a quick-fire fifty to set up a resounding victory for his team. Gaikwad, who recently got married, hit five sixes and the same number of fours on his way to a 27-ball 64. Puneri Bappa completed the target chase in 14.1 overs, with eight wickets remaining against Kolhapur Tuskers.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and his love for T20 cricket

Last month, Ruturaj Gaikwad won the IPL 2023 season with CSK, beating the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. After the season, the 26-year-old opener was scheduled to join the Indian side as a standby player for the World Test Championship final. However, he cancelled the 5-day event to marry. India lost the final to Australia by 209 runs.

Also Read: ENG vs AUS 1st Ashes Test Live

The CSK batter was one of the best stars of the IPL 2023 campaign, and his partnership with Devon Conway was worth watching. After playing 16 matches in the IPL 2023, he recorded 590 runs with an average of 42.14, four half-centuries, and a best score of 92. For Team India, he has played nine T20Is, where he has scored 1356 runs and a half-century, and one ODI, where he only scored 19 runs.