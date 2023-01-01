Ramiz Raja Justifies Buying Bullet-proof Car Worth Rs 1.6 Crore; 'Received Death Threats'

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has revealed that he received a death threat when he was the chief of the apex cricketing body.

Speaking to Samaa TV, Raja revealed that he faced a death threat while he was the chairman of the PCB, which is why he bought a car worth Rs 1.6 crore (Pakistani Rupees). The reporter had asked Raja a question about the luxurious bulletproof car that he had purchased as PCB chairman.

"That car is with PCB. I didn't buy that. My successor can also use it. I received a death threat. You can't get a bullet-proof car until you face a death threat. That's why I had it. I can't reveal the details about it (the threat). But it has been there since Australia came to Pakistan in March 2022. DIG Sahab came to my home, there was a whole report that was made. That's why I bought it,” the former PCB chairman told Samaa TV.

Raja's appointment and removal

Ramiz Raja, who was appointed as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board in September 2021, has been sacked from the position. Former PCB chairman Najam Sethi has taken his place as the board's new chief. Raja was appointed to the top post by former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. After the recent Test series loss to England, Raja was sacked along with other members of the board, including chief selector Mohammad Wasim.

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has been appointed the interim chief selector of the men's team. The decision has come just days before the home series between Pakistan and New Zealand. The Pakistan men's cricket team is scheduled to play two Tests and three ODIs against the Blackcaps. The Afridi-led committee has only been named for the series against New Zealand. The first match of the series is scheduled to be played in Karachi from December 26 to December 30.

Image: AP