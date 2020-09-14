RAN Vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Premier League T20 Live Info

Ranchi Raiders will take on Singhbhum Strikers in the first match of the Jharkhand Premier League on Tuesday, September 15. The RAN vs SIN live match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi. The RAN vs SIN live match will commence at 9:30 AM (IST). Here is a look at our RAN vs SIN match prediction, RAN vs SIN Dream11 team and the probable RAN vs SIN playing 11. The Jharkhand T20 League live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Jharkhand Premier League 2020: RAN vs SIN Dream11 prediction and match preview

Six teams representing six different zones from the state will feature in Jharkhand Premier League T20. The six teams will be from Ranchi, Dumka, Dhanbad, Singhbhum, Jamshedpur and Bokaro. Sports management firm TCM is organizing the tournament alongside the Jharkhand Cricket Association. The JSCA and TCM are planning to make the tournament an annual affair in order to focus on the development of the sport in the state and eventually taking it to the deep pockets of the state. Teams from Ranchi and Singhbhum are set to play the opening contest of the competition and will be looking to begin the tournament with a victory.

RAN vs SIN Dream11 prediction: Squad for the RAN vs SIN playing 11

RAN vs SIN Dream11 prediction: RAN vs SIN Dream11 team: RAN squad

Pankaj Kumar, Prem Kumar Singh, Manishi, Ashish Kumar Choubay Shikhar Mohan, Aayush Ojha, Suman Dutt Singh, Aditya Singh, Roni Kumar, Harsh Rana, Vivek Anand, Rishav Raj, Yash Bhagat, Aryaman Sen, Prem Kumar, Satyendra Prajapati

RAN vs SIN Dream11 prediction: RAN vs SIN Dream11 team: SIN squad

Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Krishna, Pratik Bhakat, Ajay Yadav Ankit Kumar, Vinayak Vikram, Kumar Suraj, Amardeep Singh, Roushan Nirala, Anshu Singh, Bal, Shiva Singh, Aryamaan Lala, Kumar Karan, Wilfred Beng, Sharandeep Singh

RAN vs SIN Dream11 prediction: RAN vs SIN top picks

S Kumar

S Prajapati

A Sen

A Yadav

RAN vs SIN Dream11 prediction: RAN vs SIN Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: S Kumar (vice-captain)

Batsmen: A Kumar, K Karan, A Sen, S Prajapati (captain)

All-rounders: K Suraj, V Vikram, S Dutt Singh

Bowlers: A Yadav, A K Choubay, P K Singh

RAN vs SIN match prediction

As per our RAN vs SIN match prediction, RAN will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The RAN vs SIN Dream11 prediction, RAN vs SIN top picks and RAN vs SIN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The RAN vs SIN match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

