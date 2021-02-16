Jharkhand Women's T20 Roses Vs Daisies Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Ranchi Roses Women (RAN-W) will go up against the Dumka Daisies Women (DUM-W) in the upcoming match of the Jharkhand Women's T20 League. The match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, India. The RAN-W vs DUM-W live streaming is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST on Tuesday, February 16. Here is our Roses vs Daisies prediction, information on how to watch Roses vs Daisies live in India and where to catch Roses vs Daisies live scores.

Roses vs Daisies live streaming: Roses vs Daisies prediction and preview

Ranchi Roses Women are currently leading the Jharkhand Women's T20 League standings with eight points. Monika Murmu and team have played two games so far in the tournament, winning both of them. Dumka Daisies Women, on the other hand, are at the third spot of the table with four points and a win-loss record of 1-1.

Roses vs Daisies live streaming: How to watch Roses vs Daisies live scores

The Roses vs Daisies match will not be televised on any Indian TV channels. However, fans can stream Roses vs Daisies live on the FanCode app. For Roses vs Daisies live scores, fans can also visit the official social media pages of Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA).

Date: Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Time: 2:00 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, India

Roses vs Daisies live scores: Roses vs Daisies pitch report and weather forecast

AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter as the temperature is expected to be around 25 degrees Celcius, with winds blowing at 7 km/h. The pitch of the JSCA International Stadium Complex looks balanced and fans cans expect a good contest between the batters and bowlers. The team batting first has won a majority of matches so far and so the captain winning the toss will look to bat first.

Jharkhand Women's T20 League live stream: Roses vs Daisies squads

Roses vs Daisies live scores: Ranchi Roses Women squad

Nidhi Buley, Durga Murmu, Anamika Kumari, Israni Soren, Monika Murmu, Ila Khan, Chandmuni Purty, Simran Mansoori, Mousami Pal, Kumari Abha, Heena Anis, Simran Kaur, Sifan Hasnain, Tanvi Ranjana

Roses vs Daisies live scores: Dumka Daisies Women squad

Devyani Prasad, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Mamta Paswan, Jaya Kumari, Anjali Das, Pratiksha Gautam, Kumari Sabita, Muskan Kumari, Anjum Bano, Shampi Kumari, Anita Tigga, Priya Kumari, Sabita Kumari

