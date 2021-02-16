ECS T10 Barcelona Punjab Warriors Vs Falco Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Punjab Warriors will battle it out against Falco in the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, February 16. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 1:00 PM IST. Here is a look at the Punjab Warriors vs Falco live stream info, the Punjab Warriors vs Falco squads, how to watch ECS T10 Barcelona live and where to catch the Punjab Warriors vs Falco live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona live: Punjab Warriors vs Falco match preview

Punjab Warriors will be geared up to make an impression as they make their debut in the ECS tournament. The side, which was only formed last year, will face an experienced team like Falco in their opening match and so they will really have to play well to stand any chance of upsetting their stronger opponents.

Falco, on the other hand, will look to hit the ground running by defeating the debutants in their opening match. They had finished runners up in the ECS tournament in October and will look to do one better by winning the tournament this time around. Falco will start as favourites, but Warriors will look to fight hard and provide a stern competition to their opponents.

ECS T10 Barcelona live: Punjab Warriors vs Falco squads

Punjab Warriors: Jagjeet Singh, Jaspal Singh, Muhammad Rizwan, Rishabh, Jagdeep Singh (WK), Manish Sharma, Tejpal Singh, Aqais Raza, Charanjeet Singh, Hardeep Singh Sr, Hardeep Singh Jr, Harjot Singh, Palwinder Singh, Rajwinder Singh, Sarabjit Singh, Ubaid UI Rehman, Gagandeep Singh (C), Mohsin Ali, Yuvrajpal Singh and Kuldeep Singh.

Falco:Adeel Sarwar, Azmat Cheema, Babar Zaheer, Ijaz Ahmad, Javed Akram, Muhammad Yaseen, Awais Khan, Hamad Javed, Khawar Javed, Moazzam Rafique, Muhammad Sheraz, Nadeem Shahzad, Umar Shehzad, Abid Shahzad, Gorav Kumar, Moazzam Rasul, Muhammad Zeeshan, Naeem Shah, Rehman Ullah (C & WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Waqas Miraj and Zeeshan Raza.

Punjab Warriors vs Falco live stream: Pitch report and Barcelona weather forecast

Let's take a look at the pitch and weather report for the match. The 22-yard strip will not change much and will continue to be helpful for both batsmen and bowlers. The batsmen will find it easy to score runs, while bowlers will also look to take advantage of the conditions on offer and find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board.

Coming to the weather for this match, Accuweather has predicted intermittent cloud cover but there is no chance of rain. With rain staying away from the contest, both teams will be happy to get a full quota of overs.

ECS T10 Barcelona live in India and Punjab Warriors vs Falco live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch the match live in India can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For the Punjab Warriors vs Falco live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: FanCode

