RAN-W Vs JAM-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Women's T20 Match Preview

The Ranchi Roses Women will face the Jamshedpur Jasmines Women in the league match of the Jharkhand Women's T20 tournament. The RAN-W vs JAM-W match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium. The RAN-W vs JAM-W live match is scheduled to commence at 10:00 AM IST on Saturday, February 20. Here, we take a look at RAN-W vs JAM-W Dream11 prediction, RAN-W vs JAM-W Dream11 team, RAN-W vs JAM-W match prediction and RAN-W vs JAM-W playing 11.

RAN-W vs JAM-W Dream11 prediction: RAN-W vs JAM-W match preview

Currently, Roses are second on the points table having won 2 matches, while one match was abandoned due to rain, while Jamshedpur Jasmines have also won their recent two matches. This is the second meeting for both sides in the tournament after Roses defeated Jasmines in the earlier match of the tournament. In that match Roses handed a crushing 51 runs defeat.

Batting first, Roses scored 130/3 in 20 overs with fine batting performance from Monika Murmu and Durga Kumari Murmu. Monika scored 41 runs, while Durga Kumari scored 48 runs to guide the team to a challenging total. For Jasmines, Priyanka Kumari was the pick of the bowlers with 1 wicket for 16 runs in 4 overs. Chasing 131 to win, Jasmines could only score 79 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. Rashmi Gudiya top-scored for the side with 26 runs, while Sunita Kumari contributed with 19 runs as other batters failed to score runs. While Ranchi will start as favourites, Jasmines will look to put up a better show this time around.

RAN-W vs JAM-W Dream11 prediction: Probable RAN-W vs JAM-W playing 11

RAN-W : Anamika Kumari, Ila Khan, Monika Murmu, Durga Kumari Murmu, Nidhi Buley, Ishrani Soren, Tanvi Ranjana , Simran Mansuri , Chandmuni Purty , Heena Anis , Sifan Hasnain

JAM-W: Rashmi Gudiya, Sandhya Kumari, Garima Singh, Niharika, Sunita Kumari, Priti Kumari , Shreyanshi , Pavika Rathore , Reena Khalko , Priyanka Kumari , Priti Tiwary

RAN-W vs JAM-W match prediction: Top picks for RAN-W vs JAM-W Dream11 team

Monika Murmu

Ila Khan

Rashmi Gudiya

Sandhya Kumari

RAN-W vs JAM-W Dream11 prediction: RAN-W vs JAM-W Dream11 team

RAN-W vs JAM-W Dream11 prediction: RAN-W vs JAM-W match prediction

As per our RAN-W vs JAM-W match prediction, RAN-W should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The RAN-W vs JAM-W Dream11 prediction, top picks and RAN-W vs JAM-W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The RAN-W vs JAM-W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

