Yuzvendra Chahal Has Funny Reaction On Glenn Maxwell's Entry Into RCB, Fans Left In Splits

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell raked in much interest from franchises at the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) auction. As the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) purchased the cricketer for a staggering ₹14.25 crore, he became the third-most expensive buy of the auction event. Later on the same day, Maxwell received a hilarious welcome from his international cricket rival and soon-to-be IPL teammate Yuzvendra Chahal.

Glenn Maxwell IPL 2021 contract among year’s most lucrative

Yuzvendra Chahal welcomes Glenn Maxwell IPL 2021 RCB joining

After RCB’s successful bidding of Glenn Maxwell, Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took to Twitter and welcomed the Australian cricketer to the franchise in a hilarious manner. Sharing a picture of himself with Maxwell from one of the earlier editions of the tournament, Chahal wrote “Welcome to the family, brother” in the caption. However, he also described himself and Maxwell as the 'Tom and Jerry' of cricket.

While it remains to be seen who is Tom and who is Jerry between the two, Chahal’s comparison of himself and Maxwell with the beloved cartoon characters evoked much laughter from fans in the comments section. Several fans of the franchise took to Twitter and expressed their admiration of Chahal’s humour, all while sharing their own wishes for the Australian all-rounder. Here is a look at the post by the veteran Indian spinner along with some of the fans reacting to it.

When Tom and Jerry are finally in the same team 👀👻 @RCBTweets welcome to the family brother 🤜🤛 @Gmaxi_32 let’s #playbold #IPL2021Auction pic.twitter.com/OcPMQL6FBH — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) February 18, 2021

Maxwell is busy right now 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vsBuNR16zz — Khiladi Harry (@mahendrakar01) February 18, 2021

Practice well yuzi in nets which willl help to play for country. 😛 — Pradeep (@Pradeepbuthapal) February 18, 2021

Now u have no problem with @Gmaxi_32 😀😀you both laugh at same time when team wins😃😃 — thesoundlesspain (@MishraVikanshu) February 18, 2021

Which tom and jerry pair u r talking..

U & maxi

Or vk & jampa😂 — Asutosh Dash (@Asutosh63126215) February 18, 2021

Kyle Jamieson IPL 2021 contract

Apart from Glenn Maxwell, New Zealand speedster Kyle Jamieson also generated much buzz at the RCB auction table. The young fast bowler was acquired by the franchise for ₹15 crore. The Kyle Jamieson IPL 2021 contract marks the upcoming season as his maiden appearance in the tournament.

RCB team 2021: A look into RCB players

On January 20, the franchise revealed a list of all RCB players who were retained by them for the upcoming IPL 2021 season. They retained as many as 12 cricketers, including captain Virat Kohli and star-attractions Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers and Mohammed Siraj. At the IPL 2021 auction, they made new additions to their squad in the form of Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson among several others.

A look at RCB team 2021

A well-balanced squad with all the bases covered 😎



Who do you think will be the gamechanger among our #Classof2021, 12th Man Army?🤔#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/ZrGqV9cN7r — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 19, 2021

