Rohit Sharma Comments On MI's Performance At IPL 2021 Auction, Fans Put Up Mixed Reactions

Mumbai Indians successfully managed to plug in the holes that were left in the squad after the departure of Lasith Malinga (retired), James Pattinson, Mitchell McClenaghan and Nathan Coulter-Nile who they released ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. The defending champions entered the IPL 2021 auction with seven vacant slots and a purse of ₹15.35 crore which was among the smallest purses at the event.

Rohit Sharma happy with Mumbai Indians' picks at IPL 2021 auction

It was apparent that the Mumbai team management was going to hunt the best possible overseas bowling options that are up for grabs at the IPL auction 2021 and they got a couple of seasoned quicks in the form of Adam Milne and Nathan Coulter-Nile who they had released just a month ago. The reigning champions also brought veteran spinner, Piyush Chawla, onboard as they bought him for ₹2.4 crore as a backup for leg-spinner Rahul Chahar.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was pretty impressed with the franchise at the halfway mark during the auction. The 33-year old took to Twitter and approved of Mumbai Indians' picks. He also lauded the team management for picking Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Piyush Chawla.

Great work so far @mipaltan 👍😁 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) February 18, 2021

While Rohit Sharma was happy with Mumbai Indians' buys at the IPL 2021 auction, fans had mixed reactions to the franchise's business at the event. Several reactions poured in as a certain section of fans disapproved of Mumbai's choices. Here's how netizens reacted to Mumbai's buys.

Bhai kaha great work 😥 — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) February 18, 2021

CSK: Supports our National Hero - C Pujara



MI: Supports Nepotism in Cricket & picked A Tendulkar



CSK you won my heart 💛 — Taher pasha (@Meha14Taher) February 18, 2021

Mi before auction. After auction pic.twitter.com/LZ0HCDT6YW — ηєнα (@_dreamer__neha) February 18, 2021

Two quicks. One wrist spinner. A good day to shop in Chennai so far 😋#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/m7lXaqQTPq — Manish Shukla (@ManishS34685635) February 18, 2021

2.4 cr me shi buy h. NCN ko last time 8 or 9 cr mila tha us hisaab se to 5 cr v thik hi h imo — Abhinav (@Abhisayss) February 18, 2021

Subsequently, Mumbai went on to buy Kiwi all-rounder Jimmy Neesham for ₹50 lakh and bagged heavily-scouted South African player Marco Jansen for ₹20 lakh. The reigning champions also picked Jammu and Kashmir's Yudhvir Charak for ₹20 lakh. Their last buy came in the form of Arjun Tendulkar, who is legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's son. The young southpaw was bought at his base price of ₹20 lakh.

MI team 2021

Mumbai Indians players retained

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni.

Mumbai Indians players bought at IPL 2021 auction

Adam Milne (₹3.2 crore), Nathan Coulter Nile (₹5 crore), Piyush Chawla (₹2.4 crore), James Neesham (₹50 lakh), Yudhvir Charak (₹20 lakh), Marco Jansen (₹20 lakh), Arjun Tendulkar (₹20 lakh).

Rohit Sharma net worth

The Rohit Sharma net worth figure includes his earnings through his Team India commitments and Mumbai Indians contract. As of 2020, the Rohit Sharma net worth stands at an estimated ₹124.5 crore ($16.6 million), as reported by MSN. The Mumbai batsman’s annual BCCI contract ensures Sharma ₹7 crore ($937,339) being part of the Grade A list alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli. The Rohit Sharma net worth figure also comes from endorsing major brands like Maggi, Lays, Nissan, CEAT, Aristocrat, Adidas, Relispray, Nasivion Nasal Spray, Restless Energy Drink, Oppo, Highlanders and Hublot, while also featuring in IPL 2020 commercials.

