Rana Naved To Virender Sehwag: 'Don't You Dare Insult Legendary Pakistani Cricketers'

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar had recently hit back at his Indian long-time rival Virender Sehwag for his comments on the pacer where the latter had claimed that the former Pakistan bowler showers praise on India only to get business out of the country. Now, Akhtar's ex-Pakistan teammate, Rana Naved-ul-Hasan has come out in his support and has lashed out at Virender Sehwag.

Virender Sehwag had recently said that former Pakistan players like Shoaib Akhtar, Rana Naved-ul-Hasan, Saqlain Mushtaq and Mohammad Yousuf praise India only in hope of getting a contract from Indian media outlets.

Recently, several former Pakistan cricketers have opened their YouTube channels where they ensure that they laud the Indian team to in order to attract more positive reviews from Indian fans. As far as Rana Naved was concerned, Sehwag was perhaps referring to the former bowler’s comment regarding him way back in 2016. In 2016, Rana Naved had hailed Sehwag as 'the best captain he played under' after his stint with the erstwhile Masters Cricket League side Gemini Arabians.

Rana Naved-ul-Hasan lashes out at Virender Sehwag

In the YouTube video, Rana Naved has warned Virender Sehwag to not speak ill about former Pakistan cricketers. He called Virender Sehwag's comments 'ridiculous' and denied the ex-India opener’s claim that Pakistani cricketers praise their arch-rivals in order to earn money. About the praise he showered Virender Sehwag with back in 2016, he said that he took his words back and added that Indians cannot digest respect.

Rana Naved also said that he praised Virender Sehwag's captaincy because he played under him in a league in Dubai where they won the tournament. He added that they won the tournament because of the players but credit also goes to Sehwag for his captaincy. He went on to say that Virender Sehwag took the praise in a wrong way suggesting that they praised the Indian team because they needed stints in Indian channels.

Rana Naved said that Virender Sehwag had given a ridiculous statement two years ago as well but they ignored it. However, they had to respond this time in order to shut Indian fans up on social media. Naved dared Indians to not speak rubbish about their legendary cricketers as they respect their senior players.

IMAGE COURTESY: CRICKET PAKISTAN TWITTER