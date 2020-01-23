Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has hit back at his Indian long-time rival Virender Sehwag for his comments on the pacer by saying that he has more money than the hair Sehwag has on his head. In his latest YouTube video, Shoaib Akhtar replied to Virender Sehwag's comments from 2016 where the latter claimed that the former Pakistan bowler showers praise on India only to get business out of the country. So, here is an actual comparison of the net worth and earnings of both the former cricketers.

Virender Sehwag net worth and earnings

Virender Sehwag or simply 'Viru' was arguably the most destructive batsman of the 2000s and one of India’s finest opening batsmen. Sehwag was famous for his attacking batting style and even after his retirement, the 'Nawab of Najafgarh' is socially active. He has kept himself busy with various endeavours and is still making great money. But how much exactly is Virender Sehwag worth?

Virender Sehwag is associated with a leading Indian broadcaster for commentary and analysis in the IPL and the Indian cricket team's home matches. He is also an expert for another top Indian media company. Sehwag was the mentor of Kings XI Punjab for five years from 2014-2018. Virender Sehwag has a huge fan following on social media, with over 36,000 subscribers on YouTube, 5 million on Instagram and a whopping 20.3 million of them on Twitter. Sehwag reportedly earns about $3 million annually from his tweets according to Kreedon.

Even as Virender Sehwag has a number of things going on in the commentary box and on social media, most of his earnings still come from brand endorsements. Currently, brands like Adidas, Zandu Balm, JK Cements, Boost, Hero, Royal Challenge, Rasan, and Nirala are listed on his website www.sehwagworld.com as current or former sponsors, for which he charges around $350,000 for an annual deal. The former opener also endorses ICICI Bank on his social media network. Viru reportedly earns $4.1 million per year through endorsements.

The explosive batsman also has his own merchandise listed on Amazon. One can get t-shirts, bags, caps, bats and leather balls of the ‘Virender Sehwag’ brand. Virender Sehwag’s net worth is $40 million or ₹284 crore.

Shoaib Akhtar net worth and earnings

Shоаіb Аkhtаr, аlѕо knоwn аѕ the 'Rаwаlpіndі Ехрrеѕѕ', іѕ knоwn tо bе fаѕtеѕt bоwlеr еvеr іn thе hіѕtоrу оf сrісkеt. Akhtar hаѕ bоwlеd thе fаѕtеѕt dеlіvеrу whісh wаѕ оffісіаllу rесоrdеd аt 161.3km/h. In Test Matches, he bagged 178 wickets. Whereas, in just 165 ODI matches, he took 247 wickets.

Shoaib Akhtar's currеnt net worth is аrоund $23 million or ₹163 crore. Ніѕ іnсrеаѕеd nеt еаrnіngs саn bе ассоuntеd tо vаrіоuѕ fасtоrѕ lіkе hіѕ аѕѕосіаtіоn wіth multіtudе brаndѕ, commentary stints and YouTube channel, where he has more than 1.91 million subscribers. Shoaib Akhtar оwnѕ ѕtуlіѕh bіkеs such as Duсаtі Rеd Неаvу Віkе and Hоndа СВR Fіrеblаdе.

Араrt frоm thіѕ, Shoaib Akhtar оwnѕ luхurіоuѕ саrѕ lіkе Whіtе Раrаdо, Ноndа Сіvіс, Тоуоtа Lаnd Сruіѕеr Рrаdо, Меrсеdеѕ Веnz аnd Ѕіlvеr Тurf. Не оwnѕ а ѕрlеndіd mаnѕіоn іn Іѕlаmаbаd whісh hаѕ аll top fасіlіtіеѕ.

So although Akhtar's recent retort on Sehwag involved money, the Indian cricketer comes out as a clear winner in this regard.

IMAGE COURTESY: VIRENDER SEHWAG & SHOAIB AKHTAR INSTAGRAM