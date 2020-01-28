Ranji Trophy: Ravi Yadav Creates World Record With Hat-trick In First Over On Debut

Madhya Pradesh (MP) pacer Ravi Yadav became the first bowler in the history of cricket to pick a first over hat-trick on first-class debut on Monday. Yadav achieved this incredible feat during a Ranji Trophy game against Uttar Pradesh (UP). Ravi Yadav became the first Indian bowler and the second bowler in the world to do so.

Ranji Trophy: MP bowler Ravi Yadav creates history

Earlier, MP were bowled out for a modest score of 230 in their first innings after UP captain Ankit Rajpoot won the toss and chose to field. The MP batsmen were never in control and struggled to reach 230 after losing half their side for just 82. Yash Dubey top-scored with 70 while opener Ajay Rohera, also the team’s wicketkeeper-batsman, made 42. Rajpoot and Saurabh Kumar took three wickets each. Ravi Yadav, who also bats left handed, was not out on seven runs.

Ranji Trophy: Ravi Yadav bags a first-over hat-trick

UP got to play three overs towards the end of the day and it was enough for Ravi Yadav to rattle them. Ravi Yadav came one change after former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Ishwar Pandey and Gourav Yadav opened the attack but failed to give any breakthrough. It was the 7th over of the UP innings and Ravi Yadav struck off the third, fourth and fifth delivery of his over.

Ranji trophy ......MP Vs upca at Indore day 1 ......Ravi Yadav of MP......hat trick in his first over of first class cricket debut .it's record of first class cricket in India..... pic.twitter.com/KbiAasrnlA — Mahaveer Arya (@mahaveerarya) January 27, 2020

Ravi Yadav dismissed UP’s Aryan Juyal (13) off the third ball of the 7th over when he was caught by Ajay Rohera and backed it up by grabbing the wickets of Rajpoot (0) and Sameer Rizvi (0) on the next two deliveries. Ravi, who was born in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh plays for Madhya Pradesh. Before Ravi Yadav, Ris Philipp took a hat-trick in South Africa’s first-class match in 1939–40.

UP are placed better on the points table with one win and five draws in six outings, accumulating 14 points. With one loss and four draws, MP are languishing at the 17th place with eight points from five outings.

IMAGE COURTESY: MAHAVEER ARYA TWITTER