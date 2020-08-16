Ranveer Singh's Pre-fame Photo With 'Mahi Bhai' MS Dhoni Is Pure Gold And So Is Its Story

As former Indian Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni bid farewell to his international cricket journey, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has shared his memory with the Cool Captain - which he calls his 'prized possessions'. Penning a throwback post on his Instagram a day after MSD announced his retirement with an Instagram video, Ranveer Singh posted three pictures with the skipper and recalled the first time he met him. The actor also responded on Mahi's retirement video post and wrote: "Love you Mahi Bhai 😍❤️🙌🏽🙏🏽 Thank you for making us so proud."

In his post, Ranveer said that in 2007 - 08, he met MSD at ND Studio in Karjat where he was working as assistant director. Revealing that he was overworked and underpaid in that job, Singh added that the only reason he 'didn't care' was because he just wanted to be in 'His' (MSD) presence.

Calling the picture from that day 'a little gem' and 'prized possessions', the Padmaavat actor said that when he finally met Dhoni during the ad-shoot, he was 'completely awestruck' to see the 'humble, down-to-earth' nature of the Indian Captain. He further added that the second time he met the Indian Captain Cool was through Sapna (who was our common hairstylist at the time) and MSD had praised his performance in Band Baaja Baaraat. He said: "We hung out, I had my cap and jersey signed by him, like a true fanboy. That day, I felt like I was walking on the clouds!"



Pouring his emotions out in the post, Ranveer Singh added that MS Dhoni is his 'hero forever' and he feels lucky to have witnessed the Indian Skipper playing career in his lifetime. "A paragon of excellence. An icon of the sport. My hero forever. Thank you Mahi Bhai for bringing glory to our great nation and filling a billion hearts with pride," Ranveer said.

Dhoni retires from International Cricket; Raina joins

The master 'finisher' and one of India's most successful cricket captains Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday through an Instagram post. His fans, including Jharkhand CM have requested for a Farewell Match and have been sharing various videos of the skipper, while trying to come in terms with the big development. While his retirement announcement was mooted for long, it has brought a sense of gloom in the world of Cricket, and love for the player flooded social media.

Minutes after Dhoni, known as best 'finisher', announced his retirement with an Instagram video that showed the lows and highs of his 16-year old career, Team India batsman Suresh Raina also announced his retirement. Raina, who made his debut for the Men in Blue in 2005, joined his Captain in his retirement. "I choose to join you in this journey," he said in an Instagram post.

Dhoni who has played 90 tests, 350 one-day internationals, and 98 twenty20s for India, and led the Men in Blue to win the 2007 T20 World Cup, ICC 2011 World Cup, ICC 2013 Champions Trophy was last seen playing for the country in the world Cup sem-final game against New Zealand in 2019. MSD will lead the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming IPL 2020 which has been moved to the UAE due to Coronavirus pandemic. The skipper is currently in Chennai for a camp with his teammates.

