RAS Vs BAK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Match Preview

Raval Sporting will face Bangladesh Kings in the 49th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday, February 19 at 7:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our RAS vs BAK Dream11 prediction, probable RAS vs BAK playing 11 and RAS vs BAK Dream11 team.

RAS vs BAK Dream11 prediction: RAS vs BAK match preview

Raval Sporting did not have a great start to the tournament as they were handed a drubbing by Minhaj in their first match, but the team really bounced back, winning three matches on the trot. Following three straight wins, Raval Sporting are currently placed in the second spot on the Group C points table and if they win all the matches on Friday, then they have a chance to take the top spot.

Bangladesh Kings have played just two matches so far in which they faced a massive defeat against Minhaj in their first match, but won their next match versus Skyways to open their account in the competition. This is their second match of the day and they will look to win both matches and end the day on a high. This should be a great contest to watch.

RAS vs BAK Dream11 prediction: Squad details for RAS vs BAK Dream11 team

RAS: Amit Das, Datta Karan (c), Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Kishitij Patel (wk), Manish Manwani, Muhammad Rizwan, Nandan Bathani, Davinder Singh, Dawood Masood, Sonu Jangra, Irfan Muhammad, Gurpreet Singh, Ishan Patel, Lovepreet Singh, Unnatkumar Patel, Gurwinder Sidhu, Naveen Kumar, Rohin Kumar, Numan Ali, Yudhvir Singh, Faizan Ahmad, Zain Abideen, Ravi Patel.

BAK: Ajamal Naseri, Hussain Aminul, Jubed Miah, MD Rahul, MD Shofi Ahmed, Moshiur Rahman, Moynul Islam, Ripon Ahmed, Shahedur Rahman, Shakil Mia, Sofiqul Islam, Soyful Islam, Tahed Ahmed, Sadikur Rahman, Moyez Uddin, Kamrul Islam, MD Saiful Islam, Saqib Muhammad, Mahfujul Alam, Muhammad Numan, Muhammad Masood, Kamran Ahmed, MD Said Uzzaman, Kosrul Ahmed, Ataur Rahman Khan.

RAS vs BAK live: Top picks for RAS vs BAK Dream11 team

Gurwinder Sidhu

Sonu Jangra

Muhammad Masood

Moshiur Rahman

RAS vs BAK playing 11: RAS vs BAK Dream11 team

RAS vs BAK live: RAS vs BAK match prediction

As per our prediction, RAS will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The RAS vs BAK match prediction and RAS vs BAK Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RAS vs BAK Dream11 team and RAS vs BAK Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

