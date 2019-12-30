Big Bash: Rashid Khan Denied Lbw By Umpire In Comic Incident, Twitterati Expresses Shock

Adelaide Strikers continued their unbeaten run in the Big Bash League (BBL) as they defeated Melbourne Renegades on Sunday. After batting first, Alex Carey's men put up 155 runs on the board after batting first. In reply, the Renegades could only manage to muster 137 runs. While Rashid Khan's match-winning performance stood out, the Afghan spinner was also part of a funny moment that took the internet by a storm.

Rashid Khan involved in #Nosegate

During the 17th over of the Renegades run-chase, Rashid was bowling to Beau Webster when the latter edged the delivery onto his pads. The Strikers appealed for LBW and umpire Greg Davidson instinctively started raising his finger, only to itch his nose in the end. While Rashid had already started celebrating, he turned around and noticed that Webster would not be going anywhere. Adelaide Strikers batsman Cameron White, who was talking to the commentators on a mic, immediately expressed his appreciation for the umpire making the right decision. Here is the video of the funny incident.

👃 Greg Davidson with a bit of an itchy schnoz at Marvel Stadium #nosegate #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/m3M772Atox — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 29, 2019

Rashid Khan trolled: Fans split over the umpiring incident

Rashid Khan ended up winning the Strikers their third game with his figures of 2/15. Talking to an interviewer in a post-match interview, Rashid explained how the situation was very funny to him after he watched the replay. Much like his teammate Cameron White, the leg-spinner also sided with umpire Davidson. Rashid insisted that if the umpire is not sure and there are no reviews available, the umpires should side the batsman. While the Strikers approached the event with more of a humorous attitude, some fans were really disappointed at Davidson's attitude.

Just imagine, how @ImranTahirSA would have reacted on this decision. Running all over the ground and suddenly #nosegate incident @BBL #BBL09 😂 😂 — karan bansal (@KaranBansal21) December 29, 2019

#nosegate Wost form of umpiring I have ever seen #BBL2019 These umpires not even worthy of first class match umpiring — Mohit Jain (@mohitjain279) December 29, 2019

At what angle does the arm need to be to officially regarded as out?



By far the funniest thing I've seen in cricket.#BBL09 #Umpire #nosegate — Pete Keane (@Pete_Keane) December 29, 2019

