The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Big Bash: Rashid Khan Denied Lbw By Umpire In Comic Incident, Twitterati Expresses Shock

Cricket News

Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan delivered a match winning performance on Sunday when he helped the Strikers defeat the Renegades in the Big Bash League.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Big Bash

Adelaide Strikers continued their unbeaten run in the Big Bash League (BBL) as they defeated Melbourne Renegades on Sunday. After batting first, Alex Carey's men put up 155 runs on the board after batting first. In reply, the Renegades could only manage to muster 137 runs. While Rashid Khan's match-winning performance stood out, the Afghan spinner was also part of a funny moment that took the internet by a storm.

ALSO READ | Mumbai: Cops arrest 4 for betting on Australia's Big Bash League

Rashid Khan involved in #Nosegate

During the 17th over of the Renegades run-chase, Rashid was bowling to Beau Webster when the latter edged the delivery onto his pads. The Strikers appealed for LBW and umpire Greg Davidson instinctively started raising his finger, only to itch his nose in the end. While Rashid had already started celebrating, he turned around and noticed that Webster would not be going anywhere. Adelaide Strikers batsman Cameron White, who was talking to the commentators on a mic, immediately expressed his appreciation for the umpire making the right decision. Here is the video of the funny incident.

ALSO READ | Big Bash 2019: Delhi Capitals' Marcus Stoinis invents new way of saving boundaries

Rashid Khan trolled: Fans split over the umpiring incident

Rashid Khan ended up winning the Strikers their third game with his figures of 2/15. Talking to an interviewer in a post-match interview, Rashid explained how the situation was very funny to him after he watched the replay. Much like his teammate Cameron White, the leg-spinner also sided with umpire Davidson. Rashid insisted that if the umpire is not sure and there are no reviews available, the umpires should side the batsman. While the Strikers approached the event with more of a humorous attitude, some fans were really disappointed at Davidson's attitude.

ALSO READ | Big Bash: Dale Steyn takes wicket on final ball of eventful BBL debut over; watch video

ALSO READ | Big Bash: Glenn Maxwell excites fans by smashing six off new 'chop' switch hit; watch clip

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
8 DETAINED FOR ANTI-CAA RANGOLI
YOGI ADITYANATH ADVISES WRITERS
POLITICAL, BIZ BIGWIGS SUFFER SETBACK IN DELHI HC IN 2019
LOTUS BLOOMS AGAIN IN KARNATAKA IN 2019
PRIYANKA GANDHI SLAMS UP POLICE
INDIAN NAVY BANS FACEBOOK