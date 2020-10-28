Rashid Khan Comes Up With Best-ever Dream11 IPL Spell With 3-7 Against Delhi; Watch Video

Rashid Khan on Tuesday reinforced his credentials as one of the finest spinners of his generation with an exceptional spell against Delhi. Defending a target of 220, the Afghani leg-spinner choked the opposition batsmen and picked up wickets regularly to completely throw them off the chase. The 22-year-old's efforts helped Hyderabad clinch a massive 88-run win, inching them closer to a potential playoff berth in the Dream11 IPL 2020.

Hyderabad vs Delhi stats: Rashid Khan bowls most economical spell of Dream11 IPL 2020 to lead David Warner and co. to victory

Rashid Khan has been in fine form in the Dream11 IPL 2020 and the Hyderabad star was in full flow when he faced off against Delhi on Tuesday. Delhi had raced to 54/2 in the powerplay chasing a stiff target of 220, but the 22-year-old had other ideas when he came into bowl in the seventh over. Rashid accounted for Shimron Hetmyer off his very first delivery, cleaning up the West Indian pinch hitter with a leg-spinner. In the same over, a wrong'un saw the back of Ajinkya Rahane, piling up more pressure on the Delhi batting line-up.

As Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant tried to resurrect the innings, the Afghan cricketer bowled some tight lines, allowing no room for the batsmen to get away with runs. In his final over, Axar Patel tried to heave him off to the leg-sdie boundary only to hand substitute fielder Priyam Garg a simple catch. Rashid Khan ended his spell with 3/7 in his four overs, the most economical spell of the Dream11 IPL 2020, bettering Mohammad Siraj's 3/8 against Kolkata. The Hyderabad star bowled a staggering 17 dot balls in his spell, and at the end of his spell, Delhi were reeling at 83/6 after 13 overs.

Rashid Khan Dream11 IPL stats

Rashid Khan's spell was the sixth most economical spell in the history of the Dream11 IPL. The Hyderabad star's figures were only behind Ashish Nehra’s 1/6 (vs Punjab, 2009), Fidel Edwards’ 0/6 (vs Kolkata, 2009), Yuzvendra Chahal’s 1/6 (vs Chennai, 2019), Rahul Sharma’s 2/7 (vs Mumbai, 2011), and Lockie Ferguson’s 2/7 (vs Bangalore, 2017) in the history of the competition. His three-wicket haul on Tuesday propelled him to third in the list of leading wicket-takers in the Dream11 IPL 2020.

Rashid Khan now has 17 wickets this season, only behind Kagiso Rabada (23) and Mohammad Shami (20). Rashid Khan is the only spinner in the top five, and has the lowest economy rate this season, conceding just five runs an over on average.

