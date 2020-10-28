Shreyas Iyer Trolled By Netizens For Sending Himself Below Marcus Stoinis Vs Hyderabad

Delhi faced a crushing 88-run defeat against Hyderabad in Match 47 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Tuesday in Dubai. The Hyderabad vs Delhi result didn't go in the favour of the Shreyas Iyer-led side and as a result, their wait to qualify for the playoffs has been delayed further. Courtesy of their humiliating loss, Delhi slipped from second to the third place in the Dream11 IPL points table. They have now played 12 games, having won seven and lost five.

Netizens slam Delhi management for promoting Marcus Stoinis over Shreyas Iyer

Chasing a gigantic total of 219, Delhi got off to an awful start as they lost the in-form Shikhar Dhawan for a golden duck. It was expected that skipper Shreyas Iyer alongside Ajinkya Rahane will stabilise the Delhi innings after an early dent. However, to everyone's surprise, Iyer promoted Marcus Stoinis ahead of him, a move that backfired massively.

Iyer, who is Delhi's regular No.3 batsman has been in great form in the ongoing tournament, which is why the decision to promote Stoinis seemed bizarre. The Australian all-rounder couldn't do much as he was dismissed off Shahbaz Nadeem's bowling for just 5(6) and Delhi were languishing at 14/2 after two overs with two of their best batsmen back in the hut.

Netizens were miffed with Delhi's tactical failure to send Stoinis ahead of him as they expressed their disappointment. Several reactions poured in as fans trolled the Delhi skipper for not leading from the front. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

Don’t know why teams overthink their batting orders so much in IPL... Sending Stoinis up the order, understandable, he opens in BBL with success, team needed a big start, but why wasn’t Iyer at 4?? What did they analyze to send him at 6 with additional pressure on him — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) October 27, 2020

If DC had planned this better, they have the batting line up that could have caused total chaos against Rashid and Nadeem today.



Just piss poor to send Stoinis in the first over. That was a match-up breaker for me. — Tracer Bullet (@ravimaestri) October 27, 2020

This is how coach driven team can fuck up. Shreyas should have come in normally and targetted 14/over for last 6. Ponting sends Stoinis and he goes back 💥 — Pady (@lostininterlude) October 27, 2020

Sending stoinis at 3 was a bad idea tbh. — Spark||Anju💛 (@JuInAWonderland) October 27, 2020

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad vs Delhi result have might not have gone in the Shreyas Iyer's team's favour but they still have everything to play for. Delhi will now take on Mumbai in Match 51 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Saturday, October 31 in Dubai. Shreyas Iyer's men will desperately want a win because a loss against Mumbai could become detrimental to their chances of making it to the playoffs.

Marcus Stoinis Dream11 IPL stats

The Marcus Stoinis Dream11 IPL stats in the ongoing season have been contrasting in the first six games as compared to the last six. The Delhi all-rounder scored 162 runs in the first six innings at a blistering strike-rate of 176.06 whereas he has managed to score just 72 runs in the last six innings at a modest strike-rate of 119.04. The Australian star will have to step his game up in order to make his team qualify for the playoffs.

SOURCE: SHREYAS IYER INSTAGRAM

