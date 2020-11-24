Rashid Khan Imitates Adam Gilchrist In Australian Accent, Leaves Fans In Splits: Watch

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan is one of the best spinners in the world at the moment. His deceiving leg-breaks and bamboozling googlies have made life tough for batsmen all around the world. The young bowler has become a household name due to his exploits in T20 cricket. Rashid might be a nightmare for the batsmen on the field, however, the Afghan spinner is an affable character off it.
Rashid maintains a friendly equation both with his teammates and opponents. The 22-year-old is also extremely funny as he keeps everyone entertained with his antics. The leg-spinner, who is currently in Australia to play in the Big Bash League (BBL 2020), was at it once again on Monday as he hysterically impersonated legendary Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist.
The video of Adam Gilchrist's impersonation by Rashid was uploaded by the leg-spinner's BBL 2020 franchise Adelaide Strikers on Twitter. It will be safe to say that Rashid nailed the Australian accent, as well as, Gilchrist's imitation as his Adelaide Strikers teammate who featured alongside him in the video was left in stitches.
Here's @rashidkhan_19's impersonation of @gilly381 for no reason whatsoever... 😏 *whistles nonchalantly* #BlueEnergy pic.twitter.com/fh1GgwPqtr— Adelaide Strikers (@StrikersBBL) November 22, 2020
Meanwhile, Rashid will be a key part of the Adelaide Strikers squad in the upcoming BBL 2020. The talented youngster has been one of the best spinners in the tournament since making his debut in 2017. The Rashid Khan BBL stats are also extremely impressive. The Afghan international has picked 56 wickets across 40 innings at an exceptional economy rate of 6.37 and a brilliant average of 17.70.
According to the Big Bash League schedule, the BBL 2020 season will run from December 10 till February 6. Around 61 matches will be played spanning 58 days across 24 Australian venues. The eight participating teams will face each other twice in a double round-robin format and BBL 2020 will then proceed with the finals stage, which comprises of five matches in the form of an Eliminator, Qualifier, Knockout, Challenger and the Final.
Around the country we go! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/MjeuXbaRuR— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) November 23, 2020
Adelaide Strikers: Travis Head (C), Michael Neser, Harry Nielsen, Matt Renshaw, Matthew Short, Peter Siddle, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Jonathan Wells, Daniel Worrall, Rashid Khan and Alex Carey.
