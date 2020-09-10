MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly's Leadership Styles Inspired From Mohd Azharuddin: Rashid Latif

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is often credited for introducing a new brand of cricket after undertaking the captaincy of the Indian cricket team. Hailed as one of the most influential leaders in world cricket, Sourav Ganguly was instrumental in the revamping of Indian cricket by instilling faith amongst the contingent with his courageous leadership approach. Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif in a YouTube program Caught Behind spoke at length about the leadership skills of Sourav Ganguly as he drew parallels between the left-hander and Mohammad Azharuddin's tenures as skipper.

Rashid Latif on Mohammad Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni

Latif spoke about how playing under the leadership of Mohammad Azharuddin groomed 'The Prince of Kolkata' as a future leader. The former wicketkeeper feels Mohammad Azharuddin nurtured Sourav Ganguly to be a prominent leader for the Indian side. Speaking of MS Dhoni and his captaincy stint, Latif spoke on how Sourav Ganguly must be given due credit for it.

His approach of showing faith and persisting with a set of players is what helped MS Dhoni cement his place in the side. According to Latif, MS Dhoni's captaincy style is a mix of both Sourav Ganguly and Mohammad Azharuddin's captaincy styles. It is Dhoni who instilled the match-winning mindset in the Indian dressing room, as per Rashid Latif.

MS Dhoni emerged to be the most successful captain of the modern era. The Ranchi-based cricketer became the only captain in the world to clinch all the ICC trophies in his career. MS Dhoni took many cricket fans by surprise on August 15 as he took to Instagram to announce his retirement from international cricket. It had been over a year since Dhoni played for India. His last match in national colours was the World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand in Manchester on July 9.

MS Dhoni returns to cricket with IPL 2020

The IPL 2020 will mark the comeback of CSK captain MS Dhoni after his hiatus. The captain of the Chennai-based franchise will look to clinch the IPL title again and add yet another feather to his hat. The IPL 2020 is set to commence from September 19, with all the teams having to comply with the stringent guidelines set by the BCCI. The final is scheduled to take place on November 10. Chennai Super Kings take on Mumbai Indians in the opening clash of the IPL 2020.

