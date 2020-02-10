Ravi Bishnoi Sends Off Bangladeshi Batsman With Hindi Abuse In U-19 World Cup Final: Watch

India U-19s lost to Bangladesh U-19s by 3 wickets in the final of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 on Sunday. Emotions were running high as both the teams were at each other from word go. Bangladesh players started it while they were bowling as they constantly sledged the Indian batsmen and tried to get under their skins.

However, the Indian players weren't gonna let it go as they went all guns blazing during the second innings. Chasing a modest target of 178, Bangladesh U-19s got off to a flyer courtesy their openers' 50-run partnership. India needed to do something to break the threatening stand and India U-19s skipper Priyam Garg introduced leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi into the attack. Ravi Bishnoi stuck in his first over as he dismissed opener Tanzid Hasan for 17.

Ravi Bishnoi gives an angry send-off to Bangladesh U-19s player

Ravi Bishnoi was charged up and the leg-spinner left no stone unturned in getting under the skin of Bangladesh U-19s players by his constant chirping. Bishnoi came back for his third over and immediately got rid of Mahmudul Hasan Joy for 17. He followed it up by removing Towhid Hridoy for a duck and Shahadat Hossain (1). Ravi Bishnoi's devastating spell had Bangladesh reeling at 65 for 4 from 50 for no loss.

The things between the two sides were so heated that post taking the wicket of Towhid Hridoy for a duck, Ravi Bishnoi could not control his emotions. Ravi Bishnoi gave an intense send-off to the Bangladesh U-19s batsman and abused him in Hindi.

Bangladesh U-19s eventually went on to chase down the target in the 43rd over as they beat India U-19s by 3 wickets to win their first-ever World Cup title.

