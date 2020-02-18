Ravi Bishnoi Reveals Secret Behind Trapping Batsmen In World Cup, Credits Rahul Dravid

The U-19 Team India might have failed to lift the World Cup this year, but there were a lot of positives to pick and future star players to be highlighted. One such talented player has been Ravi Bishnoi who rattled batting line ups with his googlies and wrong uns. The leading wicket-taker of the tournament often left batsmen puzzled with his turn and speed. However, Bishnoi on Tuesday revealed that even after switching from pace to spin, he kept the flow of a medium-pacer with him and bowls his googlies quicker than most leg spinners which helps him bag wickets.

'Play with the mind of the batsman'

Speaking to Kings XI Punjab, the franchise that has acquired the leg spinner for the upcoming IPL editions, Bishnoi said, "The idea is to try and play with the mind of the batsman, deceive him with my variations. I don’t want to give the batsman what he expects. If I start off with two-three leg breaks, then the batsman is ready for those types of deliveries, that’s when I bowl the googly. If they then anticipate the googlies, that’s when I bowl the leg breaks. It is all about playing with the mind of the batsman."

Furthermore, the leg-spinner credited India A coach Rahul Dravid for his successful World Cup outing. "Rahul sir told me that I bowl quicker through the air just like Anil Kumble, so I should focus on my accuracy because if I bowl short or outside the stumps, it could be an easy boundary," he said.

“I was advised to bowl stump to stump and make the batsman play all six deliveries. That piece of advice helped me a lot at the World Cup,” Bishnoi added.

'Excited to work with Kumble'

Ravi Bishnoi has revealed that he was very excited for the Indian Premier League (IPL) to commence as it would give him an opportunity to work in close quarters with spin legend Anil Kumble. Speaking to news agency, Ravi Bishnoi said that he couldn't contain his excitement as he will be getting an opportunity to work closely with Anil Kumble and will be able to work on finer areas in his bowling. Talking about finishing the World Cup as the highest wicket-taker, Ravi Bishnoi said that he hadn't aimed for the records and was playing for the team and to ensure to that the side returned home with the trophy.

