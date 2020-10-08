Ravi Bishnoi Dismisses International Veterans Warner, Bairstow In 1 Over: Watch

Whereas all the teams in T20 cricket are inclined to chase totals, the Hyderabad team's game plan focuses on putting runs on the board first up as they have immense faith in their bowling attack. The side stuck to their plans for their much-awaited encounter against Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium this week. The Hyderabad side banks on their openers to do most of the damage at the top of the order, and Jonny Bairstow and David Warner did not disappoint this time.

Jonny Bairstow and David Warner looked in sublime form as they took the Punjab bowlers to the cleaners. There was no respite for the KL Rahul-led side even when the big shots were contained as the duo put constant pressure on the bowlers with their swift running between the wickets. David Warner seemingly likes to play against the Punjab side and scored his ninth successive half-century against the franchise this evening.

ALSO READ | Yashasvi Jaiswal Gets Advice From Ex-Kolkata Player On Succeeding In Dream11 IPL Cricket

Jonny Bairstow played the aggressor in the partnership as he hit some powerful blows all over the park. The pair recorded their fifth 100-run stand in the IPL ont he night. Jonny Bairstow and David Warner's carnage left the Punjab bowlers clueless. It was the courageous 20-year-old leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi who managed to find an opening for the bowling side as KL Rahul tossed the ball to him for the 16th over.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni Irritated At Chennai Batsmen Failing To Innovate Under Pressure Post Kolkata Loss

Ravi Bishnoi stages a turnaround for Punjab

Ravi Bishnoi, who was smashed for 18 runs in his first over had the responsibility of breaking the dangerous partnership. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow had stitched together a stand of 160 runs in 15 overs, and they threatened to take the game away. Despite the hammering, Ravi Bishnoi did not shy away from bowling the wrong 'un to David Warner, who surprisingly miscued the first ball after the strategic time-out and gave a simple catch to Glenn Maxwell at the deep. This was the team's first wicket after 36 odd overs.

Bishnoi picks 2 in 1.



David Warner & Jonny Bairstow, both openers gone in one over. A momentum changing over by Ravi Bishnoi.https://t.co/DhZMVrMgLY #Dream11IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 8, 2020

It was a double whammy for Ravi Bishnoi, as in the fourth ball of the same over, he fired a quick delivery to Jonny Bairstow, who was caught on the crease, and the ball struck his pads. The umpire turned down Ravi Bishnoi's loud appeal, but it was a sensible review from KL Rahul that resulted in Jonny Bairstow's dismissal. Ravi Bishnoi had the last laugh in his battle against Bairstow as he sent him back to the pavilion at 97 runs. The leg-spinner finished his spell at 3/29 to stage a turnaround for his team as the Hyderabad vs Punjab live contest progresses.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Mid-season Transfers: Which Players Are Eligible From Each Team So Far?

Ravi Bishnoi Dream11 IPL stats

The wrist-spinner came into the limelight after his heroics at the U19 World cup earlier this year. He was picked up in the auctions by Punjab at ₹2 crore. Ravi Bishnoi has impressed with his consistent and fearless bowling performances. The Bishnoi Dream11 IPL stats section is worth noticing as the 20-year-old has managed to scalp seven wickets in six matches at a decent economy rate of 8.13.

ALSO READ | Ben Stokes Trolled By Yuvraj Singh After Mocking Kolkata's Odd Strategy For Eoin Morgan

Image source: IPL Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.