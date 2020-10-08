Yashasvi Jaiswal Gets Advice From Ex-Kolkata Player On Succeeding In Dream11 IPL Cricket

Rajasthan franchise inducted Under-19 star Yashasvi Jaiswal into their line-up at the auction for the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The 18-year-old rose to prominence during the 2019-20 Indian domestic season and in the Under-19 World Cup played in South Africa between January and February earlier this year. While Yashasvi Jaiswal has been widely tipped as one of the stars for the future, the batting prodigy has only appeared in two matches for Rajasthan (out of their five so far) in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season.

Also Read | Ravi Shastri Brutally Trolled After Praising Jasprit Bumrah's 4-20 Spell Vs Rajasthan

Dream11 IPL 2020: Sheldon Jackson has advice for Rajasthan star Yashasvi Jaiswal

Saurashtra cricketer and Ranji Trophy veteran Sheldon Jackson appear to have grown fond of Yashasvi Jaiswal’s batting talents. Jackson, who has previously represented the Kolkata franchise, took to Twitter on Tuesday, October 6 to express his admirations for the top-order Rajasthan batsman. Sheldon Jackson also used this opportunity to impart a valuable advice for the talented youngster.

On the microblogging site, the Saurashtra cricketer described Yashasvi Jaiswal as a “superb player” who has all the elements of becoming a “superstar”. Sheldon Jackson also imparted some wisdom for the youngster by writing that he should always have “confidence” in his abilities. The 2019-20 Ranji Trophy winner later made a bold prediction, stating that Yashasvi Jaiswal is due for a big innings soon.

yashasvi you are a superb player and you have all the elements of becoming a super star. please dont loose faith and confidence in yourself and your abilities, a big innings isnt far, you are a ⭐️All the best @yashasvi_j — Sheldon Jackson (@ShelJackson27) October 6, 2020

Also Read | MS Dhoni Greeted With Folded Hands By Yashasvi Jaiswal, Twitter Lauds 'Captain Cool'

A look into Rajasthan Dream11 IPL 2020 squad

Steve Smith (captain), Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Robin Uthappa, Anuj Rawat, Shreyas Gopal, Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Varun Aaron, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Tom Curran, Oshane Thomas and Akash Singh.

Also Read | Yashasvi Jaiswal To Replace Out-of-form Robin Uthappa In Dream11 IPL 2020?

Rajasthan Dream11 IPL schedule

Rajasthan will now take on Delhi on October 9 for their next Dream11 IPL 2020 fixture. The match will be contested at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Here is a look at the entire Rajasthan Dream11 IPL schedule.

Also Read | Rajasthan Dream11 IPL 2020 squad and Rajasthan Dream11 IPL Schedule, To Take On CSK In First Match

For all coverage related to Dream11 IPL 2020, you can visit our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: IPLT20.COM

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.