Ravi Shastri Shows Off Audi's Top-of-the-line 'RS5' Customized Car For Him; Watch Video

Former Indian cricket captain Ravi Shastri is one of the most influential personalities as far as cricket is concerned. Since Ravi Shastri's arrival in the cricketing fraternity, it’s hard to recollect a time period when he wasn’t an instrumental part of Indian cricket. As a cricketer, the manager-cum-coach of the Indian team or even as a broadcaster, Shastri is associated with many moments which Indian fans cannot forget till date.

ALSO READ | Steve Smith hails Virat Kohli, calls him the best ODI batsman in modern-day cricket

Ravi Shastri reveals customised Audi car with his name's initials

As passionate as he is about cricket on the field, Ravi Shastri is also a fervent car lover off the field. The former India all-rounder owns cars from Audi, Mercedes Benz, Ford and BMW. Ravi Shastri has added another lavish car to his astounding automobile collection. The Indian head coach took to Twitter and uploaded a video where he revealed about his latest Audi RS5.

In the video, Ravi Shastri said that 35 years ago, he owned one of the first Audi cars in the Indian subcontinent. He added that after all these years, he had never ever imagined that he would still be sitting in an Audi car with his name's initials (RS5) on it.

ALSO READ | KXIP's Ravi Bishnoi targets THIS batsman's wicket in IPL 2020 and its NOT of Virat Kohli

The Ravi Shastri Champion of Champions moniker was created after he had won an Audi A6 Sedan during the 1985 World Championship of Cricket in Australia for his magnificent performances throughout the tournament. India had gone on to win the World Championship of Cricket after defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in the final.

Ravi Shastri shares interesting story from 1985 World Championship of Cricket

While speaking on a talk show Breakfast with Champions, Ravi Shastri revealed that the only time he prioritized himself over the team was after the semi-final of 1985 World Championship of Cricket in Australia. The Player of the Series was set to win an Audi 100 Sedan. Ravi Shastri imitated Kapil Dev by saying that when the discussion about the prize was ongoing after the semi-final, Kapil Dev claimed that he was alright with sharing the car. Jimmy Amarnath said that the one who wins it will keep it.

ALSO READ | RCB skipper Virat Kohli says he & AB de Villiers are 'feeling calm' ahead of IPL 2020

Ravi Shastri said that if he wins the car, he wasn't going to share it. He added that if anyone wanted to share something, they can share the stepney lying in the car boot. He further said that over the years, prizes like fridges, air conditioners, fans etc. were taken by the recipient of the prize and then just because it was a car, they wanted to share it.

Ravi Shastri further said that after he won the Audi A6 car, he started it and took it for a spin along with his teammates who were already sitting inside. The wicketkeeper-batsman Sadanand Viswanath, who was wearing spikes, damaged the Audi. His teammates also spoilt the seats by opening up champagne bottles and made a mess of the car. Ravi Shastri revealed that he was gifted a new Audi A6 car, which he is said to possess till date.

Besides Shastri, the Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is also one of Audi's brand ambassadors in India, expressing his love for the German automobile company too.

Ravi Shastri net worth

Ravi Shastri has donned many hats in the game of cricket. According to CelebWorth, the Shastri net worth stands at an estimated $8 million (₹57.24 crore). He is the highest-paid coach in the world and bags a huge amount from the BCCI. His revised annual package from 2019 is reported to be somewhere between ₹9.5 crore to ₹10 crore as per a leading national daily.

The Shastri net worth also includes his earnings as a commentator and the director of the national team. Shastri also serves as a Strategic Advisor to the board of a mining company called India Resources Limited. It is a foreign company that operates an underground mine in India. Last week, he also invested a whopping ₹58.8 lakh in GreyCells Education Private Limited, an Indian educational institute which also has a branch in the Middle East, according to MoneyControl.

Disclaimer: The above Ravi Shastri net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli takes part in singing competition with RCB teammates and coaches; watch video

IMAGE COURTESY: RAVI SHASTRI TWITTER