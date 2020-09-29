Ravi Shastri Trolled By Netizens For Witty Tweet On Washington Sundar's Spell Vs Mumbai

Bangalore beat Mumbai in the Super Over in Match 10 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 to register their second win of the tournament. The Bangalore vs Mumbai game was a thrilling contest as the Men in Blue came back into the match from an improbable situation to end the contest in a tie. Chasing a huge total of 201, Mumbai were down and out from the game, however, a stunning 58-ball 99 by Ishan Kishan and a blistering 24-ball 60 by Kieron Pollard brought Mumbai back into the game, which ended in a tie at the end of 20 overs as the game went into the Super Over.

Mumbai got off to a horrible start as they lost skipper Rohit Sharma cheaply for 8 off Washington Sundar. The Bangalore all-rounder, who was given the new ball by captain Virat Kohli, justified his faith as he got rid of the dangerous 'Hitman'. With two left-handers at the crease in the form of Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan, Bangalore persisted with Washington Sundar, who bamboozled the Mumbai batsmen with his spin.

Washington Sundar bowled tight lines and hardly gave away anything to the Mumbai batsmen. The discipline with which Washington Sundar bowled could be measured by the fact that the Bangalore spinner bowled 12 dot balls in the three overs he bowled in the powerplay. In a high-scoring match where runs were scored freely and boundaries were hit at will, Sundar finished with impressive figures of 1/12 in his four overs.

The Bangalore lad's performance went under the radar because of the batsmen's performances. But there were a few people who took notice of Sundar's incredible spell. Indian head coach Ravi Shastri was one of them, who heaped praise on Washington Sundar for his splendid performance. Ravi Shastri took to Twitter and lauded the youngster for his tight and disciplined bowling, Ravi Shastri even went on to say that it was the best performance in the Dream11 IPL 2020 so far.

In a batsman’s world - from Chennai to Washington. Best IPL performance so far in 2020. Special ✊ #IPL2020 #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/xIW97CnIxB — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) September 28, 2020

However, Ravi Shastri was trolled for his witty tweet. A lot of reactions poured in on Ravi Shastri's tweet where the Twitterati trolled him. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

Cheers sir konsa brand chal raha hai? — कुँवर कौशल सिंह जादौन 🇮🇳 (@realkaushal_rj) September 28, 2020

You're high right now better for you not to tweet at night — 😎 (@Jaskaranraina53) September 28, 2020

Sir, did u feel same again? pic.twitter.com/fUgwvcdqe3 — Team Chahalians (@No_AmNottt) September 28, 2020

From Scotch to India's Coach , Even your journey has been fantastic! — Vk (@Chainakya) September 28, 2020

Courtesy of this thrilling win in the Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over, Virat Kohli's side has now reached at the third spot in the Dream11 IPL points table. Bangalore will now lock horns with Rajasthan in the next game at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 3.

SOURCE: RAVI SHASTRI TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

