Ravi Shastri Comically Trolled On Twitter For Enjoying Auckland In Beach Wear

The Indian cricket team is on a long tour to New Zealand where they will play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests. The Men in Blue touched down New Zealand on Tuesday. Head coach Ravi Shastri took to Twitter to post a picture of himself alongside the coaching staff of the Indian team which also included fielding coach R Sridhar.

ALSO READ | Coach Ravi Shastri hails India's comprehensive series win against Australia

India vs New Zealand: Ravi Shastri's latest post

Ravi Shastri was donning a shirt and shorts with a hat. But he was as usual trolled by Twitterati with hysterical memes and comments. Let's have a look at a few reactions.

ALSO READ | World Cup: Pakistan's anti-India agenda during India vs New Zealand match fails, pro-Khalistani protestors get evicted

India vs New Zealand: Twitterati troll Ravi Shastri

Goa ho ya Gwalior.

Auckland ho ya Antigua

Apan beach wear hi pehnega! — Ravi Kalle (@rt_Kalle) January 22, 2020

Lekin Ravi Bhai apne shorts laate na,galti se bachchon k le aye — Tooth Mechanic💉🛠🦷 (@Stomatologist26) January 22, 2020

Daru time soon — Realitycheck (@ANISHSHAIKH84) January 22, 2020

Chahe Goa ho ya Auckland sir hamesha peene ke mood me rehte he. #NustaAlcohol — Tushar (@tushartweets13) January 22, 2020

Twinkle twinkle little star, point me to the nearest bar... Cheers coach 🍻🍷🥃🍸🍺🍹🥂 — Rhody (@Rhody_11) January 22, 2020

ALSO READ | BCCI backs Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri on keeping traditional '5-day' Tests

India vs New Zealand: Prithvi Shaw comes in as Shikhar Dhawan's replacement in ODI side

The All-India Senior Selection Committee announced the ODI squad for the New Zealand tour on Tuesday and named Sanju Samson as the replacement for injured Shikhar Dhawan in the T20 side. The opener had sustained an injury in the third ODI against Australia. Young Mumbai-lad Prithvi Shaw has been named as Dhawan's replacement in the ODI squad after his impressive knock of 150 against New Zealand A recently.

ALSO READ | 'MS Dhoni right up there in terms of fitness alongside Kapil Dev': Ravi Shastri

IMAGE COURTESY: RAVI SHASTRI TWITTER