Ravi Shastri Commentated Brilliantly On Yuvraj Singh's 6 Sixes Off Broad: David Lloyd

England cricketer-turned-commentator David Lloyd recently recalled his commentary gig with Ravi Shastri when Yuvraj Singh struck six sixes off one Stuart Broad over in 2007. While speaking on Sky Sports Cricket Podcast, he stated how he made way for former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri to commentate before Yuvraj Singh unleashed his six-hitting spree in Durban. Lloyd said that he had changed the commentary line-up for the 19th over, which allowed Ravi Shastri to narrate the iconic power-hitting sequence.

Yuvraj Singh 6 sixes: David Lloyd praises Ravi Shastri’s commentary

In the podcast, former England captain David Lloyd revealed that he “slightly” switched the commentary-rotation (comm rota) line-up prior to the 19th over of the Indian innings. He recalled the conversation between himself and Ravi Shastri at the time, where the former Indian all-rounder gave him a reminder that the Englishman did not changed the comm rota. In response, David Lloyd convinced Shastri that he should be on now till the end of the Indian innings. He admitted to slightly switching the comm rota by claiming the “producers haven’t a clue” when he was doing it.

Lloyd then went ahead and praised both the Yuvraj Singh 6 sixes achievement and Ravi Shastri’s commentary on the event. He said that Shastri was “absolutely brilliant” and the Indian “was all over” the six-hitting display. The former England batsman described the proceedings as “terrific” and said even Yuvraj Singh’s little flicks were going out of the ground brilliantly.

A revisit to Yuvraj Singh 6 sixes

India squared-off against England in a virtual knock-out match at the 2007 T20 World Cup. Yuvraj Singh was batting alongside the then captain MS Dhoni to face a 21-year-old Stuart Broad in the penultimate over of the innings. The stylish left-hander managed to clear the ropes on all six occasions in the over to turbo-charge India’s total to 218-4. His innings turned out to be the difference between the two sides as the ‘Men in Blue’ defeated England by 18 runs. Over the course of the famous ‘Yuvraj Singh 6 sixes’ moment, the batsman also brought up his half-century off just 12 balls, a record which still remains unscathed to date.

Yuvraj Singh 6 sixes off Stuart Broad in 2007 T20 World Cup, watch video

Image credits: ICC Twitter