Virat Kohli Nostalgic Over MS Dhoni Getting Angry At Him And Rohit Sharma In 2012 Match

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has time and again praised his predecessor MS Dhoni for his success as a leader. It was under Dhoni’s captaincy when Virat Kohli made his international debut back in 2008. The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman also led the 'Men in Blue' to success at the 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy and Kohli played crucial knocks in both the finals. Quite recently, the prolific run-scorer recalled an incident which involved the two cricketers along with Rohit Sharma from a 2012 Asia Cup ODI against Pakistan.

Also Read | Emerging Pakistan Pacer Naseem Shah Says He Is Not Afraid Of Bowling To Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli recalls time when MS Dhoni was displeased with him and Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli was recently involved in an Instagram live session with Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (R Ashwin). In the session, the Indian skipper recalled an incident when MS Dhoni was left displeased with the way he and Rohit Sharma fielded. Virat Kohli is referring to the fifth match of the 2012 Asia Cup between India and Pakistan in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Virat Kohli said that during the Pakistan innings, batsman Umar Akmal played a shot towards the onside which got him and Rohit Sharma both chasing the ball together. The Indian skipper further stated that both cricketers collided, which resulted into Pakistani batsmen taking three runs instead of one. While Kohli downplayed the incident, the Indian captain at the time MS Dhoni was left fuming over their fielding efforts. Virat Kohli recalled Dhoni saying “How can these two guys just collide and give away three runs?”.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Was Fearless In Batting And Fun-loving Even At The Age Of 17: Ishant Sharma

Virat Kohli talks with R Ashwin about Indian captaincy and MS Dhoni

Also Read | Virat Kohli Tells R Ashwin He Loves To Inspire, Ready To Throw Away Fame Anytime

Recap: India vs Pakistan 2012

Besides the Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma fielding goof-up, Team India enjoyed a dominating performance over their arch-rivals Pakistan in the all-important Asia Cup match. Pakistan sat an imposing 330-run target for the MS Dhoni-led side while batting first. However, Virat Kohli’s mammoth 183* guided India to a six-wicket victory. The match also turned out to be Sachin Tendulkar’s final ODI outing and the ‘Master Blaster’ scored 52 to bring curtains to his illustrious 50-overs career. Rohit Sharma (68) played his part and MS Dhoni (4*) hit the winning runs.

IPL 2020: Virat Kohli in RCB

Virat Kohli was slated to reprise his role for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. However, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and India lockdown forced the Indian board to indefinitely postpone the tournament. The IPL 2020 was originally intended to commence on March 29.

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh Picks CSK's Ravindra Jadeja Over R Ashwin As No.1 Fingerspinner In IPL

Image credits: AFP