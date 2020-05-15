Ravi Shastri Calls For IPL Over T20 World Cup, Wants BCCI To Improve Domestic Cricket

The ongoing coronavirus crisis has fractured worldwide cricketing activities, throwing the future of several tournaments in doubt. The much-awaited Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season was also postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Furthermore, the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year is also clouded with much uncertainty at the moment.

Ravi Shastri urges cricketing boards to back their domestic structure

In an interview with The Times of India, India head coach Ravi Shastri said that when cricket resumes, cricket boards (including BCCI) across the world should focus on their domestic structure instead of contemplating immediate participation in the T20 World Cup. He cited the example of BCCI losing the timely launch of IPL 2020 due to the pandemic. Ravi Shastri believes that organising a tournament like IPL (post the crisis) would be easier than staging a T20 World Cup.

First 💯on home turf and that too Wankhede🏟️ in 1984. Super feeling to do it in front of your home crowd with my parents watching. Turned out to be match-winning. 142 vs England #Memories #Mumbai #Cricket 🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/BFTplNDXHw — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 10, 2020

The Indian head coach is of the opinion that every cricketing country should first finds it feet through domestic tournaments, which is why it should be given “paramount” importance. He also urged the BCCI and other boards to take this opportunity to improve their domestic structure. Ravi Shastri compared the logistics behind organising domestic events (like IPL) and bilateral series with the T20 World Cup. He stated that the IPL or a bilateral series with a touring party can be played in “one or two cities”. However, he added that the same cannot be said about hosting 16 international teams for a month-long international event (T20 World Cup).

Apart from endorsing IPL and other domestic tournaments over T20 World Cup, Ravi Shastri also hoped the next stage of the India lockdown would grant partial resumption of activities. He said that by gaining access to local stadiums, players can resume training to get back into the groove of the game. However, he admitted that training camps will happen only if there is permission from the Indian government and Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly’s stand on IPL and overall cricket

The IPL 2020 was originally intended to begin on March 29. While the tournament is already indefinitely postponed by the BCCI, Sourav Ganguly recently stated that as of now, there are no plans of organising any cricketing activities in the country.

