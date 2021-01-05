Ravi Shastri Hits 206, Becomes Shane Warne's 1st Test Wicket On January 5, 1992: WATCH

The head coach of the Indian men's cricket team, Ravi Shastri was also hailed as a flamboyant cricketer during his playing days. Known to be a prolific run-scorer, the player was also very useful with the ball in hand. In a country like Australia, where several Indian batsmen struggled to get going, the ex-cricketer enjoyed a tremendous run. During India's Australia tour of 1992, Shastri became the first Indian to smash a double century Down Under.

Ravi Shastri slams a marvellous double century against a fierce Australian bowling attack

The Indian side did not have an ideal start in the five-match Test series in Australia. Having lost the first two fixtures, it was imperative for the visitors to put forward a strong show in the third encounter in order to stay relevant in the series. The onus was on the Indian batsman to step up and with a line-up consisting of Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, Ravi Shastri, Dilip Vengsarkar, and Mohammad Azharuddin, the team had a strong chance of staging a turnaround. The Australian team posted an impressive total of 313 in the first innings, and the Indian batting order also put up a spectacle in response.

Fans at the Sydney Cricket Ground were in for a treat as Ravi Shastri looked in scintillating form. The right-hander batted confidently against a potent Australian bowling attack and was timing that ball fabulously. The player raked in his 11th Test century in the match and showed no signs of slowing down post that as well. Ravi Shastri batted exceedingly well and piled up a stunning double century. Apart from Shastri, Sachin Tendulkar also contributed significantly and slammed 148 runs.

Ravi Shastri ultimately perished after a spectacular 206 to Shane Warne. Interestingly, this was also the first Test wicket for the legendary leg-spinner. Despite the batting brilliance, India failed to clinch the match, and it ultimately was drawn after a hard-fought battle between the two nations. The memories of the knock will still be fresh in the minds of Ravi Shastri as he returns to the venue as the coach of the Indian team for the India vs Australia 2020 series.

India vs Australia 2020: India vs Australia 3rd Test

The India vs Australia 3rd Test will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The match is slated to commence from January 7. With the series being evenly poised, both teams will be eying to go all guns blazing in the crucial encounter.

Image source: Ravi Shastri Instagram

