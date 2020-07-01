Ravi Shastri-like Coach Could Have Handled Shoaib Akhtar's Ego In The Past: Basit Ali

Former Indian all-rounder Ravi Shastri was appointed as the head coach of the national side in 2017. While his first stint lasted till the 2019 World Cup in England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) re-appointed him to the role by extending his contract up to the 2021 T20 World Cup. Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali recently hailed Ravi Shastri by describing him as the best coach among all contemporary cricket coaches.

Basit Ali praises Ravi Shastri, hails his man-management skills for Virat Kohli and co.

On his YouTube channel, Basit Ali said that Ravi Shastri was a “big player” and his coaching style is similar to his playing style. He stated that he highly rates Shastri among all current coaches and admitted to seeing him in action in a press conference where the Indian gave a “shut-up” call to the media. Apart from Ravi Shastri, Basit Ali also heaped praise on former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower. He said that if Andy Flower, who previously coached England, was coaching on an international level right now, he would pick the legendary Zimbabwean cricketer.

Basit Ali believes that the former India captain is someone who is straightforward to the media and he also spoke about his man-management skills. Ravi Shastri handles a team which comprises of some of the big names in modern-day cricket like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. Well known about the fact that the Indian coach handles a “really strong team”, Basit Ali said that it is not fair to say his job is easier.

According to Ali, Ravi Shastri perfectly embodies the coaching ability of tackling all the big players in his side. He added that Pakistan cricket needed a coach like Ravi Shastri to handle someone like Shoaib Akhtar during his playing days, implying that Pakistani cricketers' egos were at an all-time high, whether they won or lost. Ali is of the opinion that Shoaib Akhtar could have become an “even bigger player” if he was managed by someone like Ravi Shastri.

Pakistan cricket team is currently coached by their former captain Misbah-ul-Haq. He recently travelled to England as Pakistan team gears up for their upcoming three-match Test series against the hosts. Misbah-ul-Haq was appointed as the head coach of the Pakistan team post their disappointing 2019 World Cup campaign where they failed to make it to final four.

Image credits: AP