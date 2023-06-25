Ravi Shastri Provides Strong Opinion On Hardik Pandya's Captaincy Role For Team India

Why you're reading this: Team India is on the brink of a transitional phase, necessitating a change in captaincy and players across all formats. Reports suggest that post the ODI World Cup 2023, the Indian team will initiate a phased exit for some senior players, potentially leading to Rohit Sharma stepping down from his captaincy role. This naturally prompts the question of who will assume the reins across all formats. Ravi Shastri, the former head coach of the Indian team, has weighed in on one of the strongest contenders in the race - Hardik Pandya.

3 things you need to know

The BCCI on Friday announced Test and ODI squads for the upcoming series against the West Indies

The Indian cricketing body named Hardik Pandya as the deputy of Rohit Sharma in the ODI format

Hardik has captained India in the past and has experience of leading the side in white-ball formats

Also Read: Sanju Samson Returns As BCCI Announces Squad For West Indies Tour, Hardik Pandya Named VC

Shastri gives his strong opinion on handing India's captaincy to Hardik

The BCCI recently named Hardik Pandya as the vice-captain in the ODI format, consolidating his place for the top job. Hardik has already been leading the Indian T20I side since last year. The emergence of Hardik Pandya as a potential captaincy candidate has surprised many. It seems that the decision made by the Gujarat Titans in 2022 has sparked a widespread belief that India has discovered the rightful heir to the leadership position. However, an official announcement was withheld due to Hardik's recent comeback from a prolonged battle with a back injury. Consequently, Rohit continued his captaincy responsibilities in all formats.

Hardik's strong comeback in white-ball cricket as an all-rounder, along with his impressive captaincy in the IPL and for India in T20Is, has strengthened the belief that he is the ideal candidate to succeed Rohit Sharma. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri feels the same. In an interview with The Week, Shastri backed Hardik to take over the captaincy in white-ball formats. Shastri, however, highlighted Hardik's inability to lead in the longer format.

“His body cannot cope with Test cricket. Let's be very clear about that. After the World Cup, if his body is fit enough, he should take over the captaincy in white-ball cricket,” Shastri said.

Also Read: Yash Dances With Hardik Pandya In Throwback Video From Couple's Wedding | Watch

Shastri also expressed the need to phase out senior players and bring in younger talent. He acknowledged that there is a surplus of high-quality young players in white-ball cricket, thanks to the IPL. However, he emphasized the importance of considering their red-ball performances, the opposition they played against, the conditions they played in, their strengths, and their temperament before making them automatic choices for Test cricket.

"There are seniors ready to be phased out and there are youngsters ready. No question about it when it comes to T20 cricket. Lesser in 50-over cricket and even fewer in Tests," he said.

"Because of the IPL, you see an abundance of high-quality, young, white-ball players. But, one should not get carried away by that and think they should be automatic red-ball choices. No, I would rather see the red-ball record. I would sit with the selectors and find out more about who the [red-ball performances] were against, in what conditions, what are their strengths, what is the temperament of the bloke like," he added.

In the past, Hardik Pandya has been involved in instances of misconduct off the field. As a consequence of making inappropriate comments on a celebrity talk show in 2019, he received a one-month ban by the very same BCCI that is handing him the captaincy now. However, Hardik publicly apologized for his sexist remark on the show and has since resumed representing the Indian team.

Image: Reuters/HardikPandya/Twitter