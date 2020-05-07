Ravi Shastri Claims Javed Miandad Had No Chance To Win The Audi In '85 World Championship

Former Indian all-rounder Ravi Shastri has recalled his intense battle with Pakistani batsman Javed Miandad during the 1985 World Championship of Cricket. Shastri, who now serves as the head coach on Indian team, said that there was no chance Javed Miandad would win the Player of the Series in the tournament. Ravi Shastri's all-round efforts as India went on to win the World Championship led by Sunil Gavaskar, two years after winning the 1983 World Cup in England.

Ravi Shastri Audi: Team India coach recalls intense rivalry with Javed Miandad, says 'stuffing' Pakistan in the final remains his favourite memory

Speaking on the Sony Ten Pit Stop show, Ravi Shastri recalls the historic 1985 World Championship cricket series in Australia and his rivalry with Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad for the 'Champion of Champions' trophy. The current Team India coach said that Miandad would try to get under the skin of the opposition and said that he had no chance of winning the award. India defeated Pakistan in the final after Javed Miandad scored a 92-ball 48, helping Pakistan to a mediocre score of 176/9 in 50 overs.

India comfortably chased the total down with Shastri and Kris Srikanth scoring half-centuries en route to hauling the target in the 48th over with eight wickets to spare. Ravi Shastri was named 'Champion of Champions' famously and received an Audi 100 for his efforts.

Ravi Shastri Audi: Former all-rounder reveals hilarious discussion with Kapil Dev ahead of final

Ravi Shastri revealed that a dressing room meeting was held before the final to decide what happens if someone wins the car. Shastri reveals that 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev said that if he receives it, he'll keep 25% to himself and share the rest. Kapil Dev's stance was not backed by both Ravi Shastri and Mohinder Amarnath who said that whoever wins it, keeps it.

Shastri reveals that he was pretty straightforward and said that for all the years, the fridges, the washing machines and the air conditioners just disappeared and weren't shared so the car stays with the winner. As it turns out, Ravi Shastri still has the car and it remains one of his prized possessions and takes it out for a ride on Sunday.

